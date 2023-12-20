Looking back at 2023 at UChicago

2023 was a memorable year at the University of Chicago. The University announced new partnerships and initiatives in areas ranging from free expression to biomedical research; celebrated awards and recognition for faculty and alumni; achieved breakthroughs in multiple fields of scholarship; and thanked John Boyer for three decades of service as the dean of the College before welcomoing new Dean Melina Hale to the position.

Take a look back chronologically at some of the notable stories from the past year:

Katherine Baicker appointed Provost

In January, Katherine Baicker was appointed the 15th provost of the University of Chicago. The Emmett Dedmon Professor and former dean of the Harris School of Public Policy, Baicker was hailed by President Paul Alivisatos “as a curator, champion and defender of academic excellence across the University.” Learn more about Provost Baicker.

UChicago to partner on CZI biomedical research hub

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced in March that it would launch a new biomedical research hub in Chicago that will bring together the University of Chicago, Northwestern University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, with the goal of solving grand challenges in science. Read more about the Chan Zuckerberg partnership.

$100 million gift celebrates Chicago Booth’s 100th anniversary

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business announced in April that entrepreneur and philanthropist Ross Stevens, PhD’96, made a $100 million gift to the school in support of its Ph.D. program. In recognition, it was renamed the Stevens Doctoral Program. Learn more about the Stevens Doctoral Program.

Oriental Institute changes name to ISAC

In April, the world-renowned Oriental Institute changed its name to the Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures, West Asia & North Africa (ISAC). Officials said the name change was the result of the institute’s work in recent years to better reflect the geographic focus of its research and scholarship. Read more about ISAC’s mission.

Global partnerships with IBM, Google advance quantum computing