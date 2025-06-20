Eating more fruits and veggies could help you sleep better

From counting sheep to white noise and weighted blankets, people have tried innumerable ways to get a good night’s sleep. Sleep disruptions can have far-reaching negative consequences, impacting cardiovascular and metabolic health, memory, learning, productivity, mood regulation, interpersonal relationships and more. But it turns out that an important tool for improving sleep quality may have been hiding in plain sight—in the produce aisle. A new study led by researchers at the University of Chicago Medicine and Columbia University found that eating more fruits and vegetables during the day was associated with sleeping more soundly later that same night.

“Dietary modifications could be a new, natural and cost-effective approach to achieve better sleep,” said co-senior author Prof. Esra Tasali, director of the UChicago Sleep Center. “The temporal associations and objectively measured outcomes in this study represent crucial steps toward filling a gap in important public health knowledge.” Uncovering the connection between diet and sleep Studies have shown that inadequate sleep can cause people to gravitate towards unhealthier diets higher in fat and sugar. However, despite the far-reaching effects of sleep on public health and even economic productivity, doctors and scientists know far less about how diet can affect sleep patterns. In previous observational studies, high fruit and vegetable intakes were associated with better self-reported overall sleep quality. However, this new study was the first to draw a temporal connection between a given day’s dietary choices and objectively measured sleep quality that same night. Healthy young adults who participated in the study reported their food consumption each day with an app and wore a wrist monitor that allowed the researchers to empirically measure their sleep patterns. The researchers specifically looked at “sleep fragmentation,” an index that reflects how often someone awakens or shifts from deep to light sleep throughout the night. The researchers found that each day’s diet was correlated with meaningful differences in the subsequent night’s sleep. Participants who ate more fruits and vegetables during the day tended to have deeper, more uninterrupted sleep that same night, as did those who consumed more healthy carbohydrates such as whole grains.