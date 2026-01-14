New study highlights link between eviction rates and gun violence

Violent crime has fallen to historic lows in Chicago, although gun violence continues to plague neighborhoods with concentrated poverty.

A 2023 study of five major cities showed that more than 55% of shootings occurred in just 9% of total census tracts, and that small increases in things like poverty, unemployment or limited access to health care are associated with large increases in firearm violence.

Yet not every neighborhood that struggles with these challenges also has high rates of violence. What is different about these communities? A key factor may be eviction rates. A new study from the University of Chicago looks at the link between evictions and gun violence across Chicago and found that every 1% increase in eviction rate in a census tract was associated with 2.66 more shootings.

The study also showed that evictions disrupt a neighborhood’s “collective efficacy,” or residents’ shared belief in their ability to work together for the common good. This sense of cohesion or neighborliness can protect disadvantaged neighborhoods from gun violence in spite of greater socioeconomic disadvantages.

“Evictions really break up communities, both for the people who are forced to move and for people who are losing their neighbors,” said Thomas Statchen, a medical student at the UChicago Pritzker School of Medicine and lead author of the study, published recently in JAMA Network Open. “Here we can see that eviction rates not only impact these social characteristics but are associated with increased gun violence as well.”

Resiliency and conventional wisdom

The study used data from the Healthy Chicago Survey, an annual survey conducted by the Chicago Department of Public Health to collect data on a range of topics, including access to health services, civic engagement, financial security, food security, mental health, neighborhood conditions and safety. In recent years, the survey started to include questions to help measure collective efficacy in a community, such as how many neighbors people know well enough to ask for help, or their belief that they’re able to make positive changes in their neighborhoods.