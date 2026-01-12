Research unveils new way to make futuristic 2D materials

MXenes are a class of two-dimensional materials with remarkable industrial potential.

Pronounced like the name “Maxine,” they were first identified just 14 years ago. But their use so far has been limited by the complex and costly process required to make them—until now.

New research from the University of Chicago offers a faster, safer and far cheaper way to synthesize MXenes. This could unlock applications in energy storage, catalysts and ultra-strong lightweight composites as well as electromagnetic shielding and conductive inks.

“MXenes have been made by a very elaborate, multi-step process that involved days of high-temperature work, followed by using dangerous chemicals like hydrofluoric acid and created a lot of waste,” said Prof. Dmitri Talapin of the UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (UChicago PME) and Department of Chemistry. “That may have been okay for early-stage research and lab exploration, but became a big roadblock for taking the next step to large-scale applications.”

Talapin led a team of researchers from UChicago, University of Illinois Chicago and Vanderbilt University who developed a new technique for making MXenes atom-by-atom from the bottom up.

The work, enabled by the NSF Center for Chemical Innovation on MXenes Synthesis, Tunability and Reactivity (M-STAR) and recently published in Nature Synthesis, used chemical vapor deposition to create MXenes that are “at least two orders of magnitude” less expensive than those synthesized by traditional methods, said Talapin, the UChicago Ernest DeWitt Burton Distinguished Service Professor.

“What’s exciting about this paper is it’s a new way of doing chemical synthesis, using a new set of organic precursors, that allows us to achieve these 2D materials more efficiently,” said co-author Prof. De-en Jiang, the H. Eugene McBrayer Professor of Chemical Engineering at Vanderbilt.

The new method of making this futuristic material was inspired by an obscure paper from a chemistry legend, published in 1986.

“We came across a forgotten paper by the great John Corbett at Iowa State University that very few people knew about and that showed the chemistry that we found inspirational for the development of our ideas,” Talapin said.

Corbett’s paper described a method of synthesizing layered zirconium chloride carbide, which is structurally similar to a different material first described 25 years later—MXene.