Latest data from South Pole Telescope signals ‘new era’ for measuring the first light in the universe

The earliest light in the universe has been traveling across space since just after the Big Bang. Known as the cosmic microwave background, it is imperceptible to the human eye. But if scientists can capture it, using some of the most sensitive detectors ever made, it can tell us about how our universe formed and evolved over time.

Researchers have released unprecedentedly sensitive measurements of the cosmic microwave background from two years of observations using an upgraded camera on the South Pole Telescope. The telescope, located at the National Science Foundation’s Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, and funded jointly by the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy, was designed specifically to map the very faint light from the microwave background.

The results, released on June 25, are impressive—the precision on the fine details of the cosmic microwave background exceeds that of all previous measurements, even those taken from space. When combined with data from other ground-based telescopes, it offers a new benchmark to constrain the possible answers to major questions about the universe.

“This is a watershed moment for cosmic microwave background cosmology,” said Tom Crawford, deputy director of the South Pole Telescope and research professor at the University of Chicago. “It ushers in a new era, in which our understanding of the universe will be advanced in large part by ground-based cosmic microwave background experiments.”

The new readings offer a cross-check on our fundamental model of the universe. As more data is released, it will sharpen several tests of major outstanding questions in cosmology, such as the nature of dark energy and the rate at which the universe is expanding.

Cosmic constraints

The cosmic microwave background, sometimes referred to as the afterglow of the Big Bang, dates back over 13 billion years, to the period just after our universe formed. This makes it an incredibly rich source of information—if you can catch it, that is.

This light is extremely faint, and the variations in it are even fainter. To even have a chance of capturing it, you need a very clear sky and perfectly dry viewing conditions, both of which can be found in Antarctica.

The South Pole Telescope, run by a collaboration led by the University of Chicago, has been mapping this light since 2007. There have been several cameras installed in the telescope over the years, but the latest, known as SPT-3G, has an order of magnitude more detectors than previous versions. The data in the newest result were taken in 2019 and 2020, and represent the first two years of full-power SPT-3G observations. They cover about 1/25th of the sky, mapping it in more detail than any other measurement of this kind.