UChicago to host Nobel laureates, other experts for event on preventing nuclear war

On July 16, 1945, the first nuclear bomb exploded in the desert sands of New Mexico under the watchful gaze of Manhattan Project scientists. Known as the Trinity test, the blast marked the beginning of the nuclear age—a moment that redefined statecraft and warfare.

Eighty years later, amid increasing concerns over nuclear threats, the University of Chicago on July 14-16 will host a landmark gathering of more than 15 Nobel laureates, as well as the world’s foremost experts on nuclear weapons to discuss and debate at a critical moment in global security. Their work will culminate in a set of concrete recommendations for preventing nuclear war, aimed at leaders and policymakers worldwide.



“Looking at the headlines, it’s a uniquely dangerous moment,” said UChicago Prof. Daniel Holz, chair of the Science and Security Board of The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and one of the event’s organizers. “With this increased risk, there’s a sense that the threat and horror of nuclear war has faded from public consciousness—the focus on avoiding nuclear war at all costs has been lost. Hopefully our event can help remind people just how vital this is for the future of humanity.”

The three-day event, titled the Nobel Laureate Assembly for the Prevention of Nuclear War, is being organized by the Nobel Foundation, the Bulletin, the Outrider Foundation and the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs. Culminating on the 80th anniversary of the Trinity test, it is the first Nobel Assembly focused on nuclear threats.

During the first two and a half days of the event, the laureates and other attendees will hold closed-door panel discussions and other sessions on topics including the effects of nuclear war on the climate, AI and nuclear risks, and legal frameworks for nonproliferation. They will also hear presentations from experts such as Siegfried Hecker, former director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory; and Robert Floyd, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

These sessions will inform the participants’ recommendations for preventing nuclear war. On July 16, the Assembly will hold a news conference to formally present their findings as part of a larger declaration to the world. A webcast of the news conference will be available on the Assembly website.