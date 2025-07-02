Was Mars doomed to be a desert? Study proposes new explanation

One of the great unsolved problems in modern planetary science is written on the surface of Mars.

Mars has canyons that were carved by rivers, so it was once warm enough for liquid water. How—and why—did it become it a barren desert today?

A study led by University of Chicago planetary scientist Edwin Kite puts forth a new explanation for why Mars never seems to stay balmy for long. Published July 2 in Nature, their model suggests that the periods of liquid water we see in the past were initiated by the sun brightening, and that conditions on Mars mean it trends towards desert over time—in contrast to Earth, which has stayed habitable over time.

The study builds on findings from NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity mission that were announced in April: the rover finally found rocks rich in carbonate minerals, which could explain where Mars’ atmosphere went.

“For years, we’ve had this huge unanswered question for why Earth has managed to keep its habitability while Mars lost it,” said Kite, an associate professor of geophysical sciences who is a participating scientist for the Curiosity mission. “Our models suggest that periods of habitability on Mars have been the exception, rather than the rule, and that Mars generally self-regulates as a desert planet.”

A ‘golden age’ of Mars science

Mars has almost the same makeup as Earth—it’s a rocky planet, with plenty of carbon and water, near enough to the sun to be warmed but not cooked by it—and yet today it’s a frozen desert, while Earth teems with life. For years, scientists have been searching for an answer to why you are reading this from Earth and not Mars.

The mystery deepened when we were able to see river-carved valleys and old lakebeds on the surface of Mars, showing the planet at some point did have a climate that was warm enough for liquid water.

“Fortunately, Mars preserves a trace of that environmental catastrophe in the rocks on its surface,” Kite said. “And today we're in a golden age of Mars science, with two plutonium-powered rovers on the surface and an international fleet of spacecraft in orbit that allow us to deeply explore the planet for these traces.”