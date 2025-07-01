Twenty-six UChicago faculty members receive named, distinguished service professorships in July 2025

Twenty-six members of the University of Chicago faculty have received distinguished service professorships or named professorships. Provost Katherine Baicker, along with Profs. Jean Decety, Robert Gertner, John Heaton, John Levi Martin and Robert Vishny, have received distinguished service professorships. Profs. Daniel Arnold, Daniel Bartels, Diana Bolotin, Mohamad Bydon, Christina Ciaccio, Emanuele Colonnelli, Michael Gibbs, Alex Imas, Bana Jabri, Hoyt Long, Yueran Ma, Ross Milner, Pascal Noel, Jeffrey Rathmell, Alison Siegler, Jeffrey Stackert, Edward Vogel, Bernd Wittenbrink, Jennifer Wolf and Eric Zwick have received named professorships.

The appointments are effective July 1.

Biological Sciences Division

Diana Bolotin has been named the Allan L. Lorincz Professor in the Department of Medicine.

Bolotin serves as the Chief of Dermatology and the director of Dermatologic Surgery and Dermatology Ambulatory Practice. She is actively engaged in patient care in surgical and cosmetic dermatology, resident teaching and investigator-initiated as well as sponsored clinical research on cutaneous malignancies.

Bolotin is double board-certified in dermatology and micrographic dermatologic surgery. In her clinical work, she provides the full range of medical and surgical treatment for skin cancer and specializes in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an advanced technique for the removal of certain types of skin cancer. Additionally, she is an expert in laser and aesthetic procedures and treatments.

Bolotin is the author of multiple peer-reviewed journal articles and textbook chapters in her field and has been honored with several notable awards for her clinical work and research contributions. She is a member of the editorial boards of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery Journal, and an associate editor for Archives of Dermatologic Research. Outside of clinical work, education and research, Bolotin is active within dermatology specialty societies, including leadership roles within the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, Association of Academic Cosmetic Dermatologists, American College of Mohs Surgery, Chicago Dermatologic Society and Illinois Dermatologic Society.

Mohamad Bydon has been named the first Stahl Professor of Neuroscience in the Wallman Society of Fellows in the Department of Neurological Surgery.

Bydon, a distinguished neurosurgeon-scientist, is the incoming chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery, where he is leading a program of significant clinical expansion by developing an ambitious recruiting plan to grow the number of clinical faculty and expand services across the health system in spinal neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, vascular neurosurgery, pediatric neurosurgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, and international surgical care.

A leader in minimally invasive and robotic approaches to complex spinal conditions, Bydon has pioneered cutting-edge advances in neurosurgical care, attracting patients nationally and globally. Beyond his clinical expertise, Bydon has been at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence into healthcare. He has leveraged predictive and generative AI tools to assess the cost and value of medical and surgical interventions, shaping the future of data-driven decision-making in neurosurgery. He has also led groundbreaking, first-in-human clinical trials for the regenerative treatment of spinal cord injury, making notable advances in stem cell therapy for neurological disease.

Bydon has extensive leadership experience from his tenure at Mayo Clinic before joining UChicago. He has published three books and over 618 peer-reviewed manuscripts and has 12 medical device-related patents. He is also a prolific guest lecturer and visiting professor, receiving numerous awards, and serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Neurosurgery and as editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Neuroscience.

Christina Ciaccio has been named the first Mary Yovovich Professor of Pediatrics in the Wallman Society of Fellows in the Departments of Pediatrics and Medicine.

Ciaccio currently serves as chief of the Section of Allergy/Immunology and Pediatric Pulmonology. She is a board-certified allergist/immunologist with clinical expertise in food allergy and asthma and is the founding director of the University of Chicago Center for Food Allergy Care, Education, and Translational Research (FACET).

Ciaccio’s research interests include understanding how endogenous and exogenous fatty acids influence atopic disease and innovating novel diagnostics of atopic disease. Her work has been funded by NIAID, NHLBI, NIMHD, NICHD, the Kansas University Frontiers Clinical and Translational Science Institute and numerous foundations. She has overseen over 20 clinical trials and has authored over 60 peer reviewed publications.

As a leader in the field of Allergy/Immunology, Ciaccio currently serves on the American Board of Allergy and Immunology and as the chair of the Division Directors of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. She previously served on the editorial board of the Annals of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology; the Clinical Advisory Board Executive Committee of Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE); the chair of the Food Allergy/EGID Interest Section of the AAAAI; and the chair of the Practice Management Committee of the AAAAI. In 2023, Ciaccio received the Distinguished Leader in Program Innovation award from the University of Chicago. She is a current Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine (ELAM) fellow.

Bana Jabri has been named the Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Visiting Professor in the Department of Medicine.

Jabri, formerly the Sarah and Harold Lincoln Thompson Distinguished Service Professor in the Departments of Medicine, Pathology, Pediatrics, and the College, is currently a visiting professor in the Department of Medicine and director of the Imagine Institute in Paris, France.

Jabri was on the UChicago faculty for more than 23 years and served in several leadership roles, including multiple terms as Chair of the Committee on Immunology. Her group focuses on understanding the molecular and cellular mechanisms regulating immunity in tissues and host-microbe interactions. Her research has had profound implications for understanding the pathogenesis of celiac disease and, more generally, autoimmune and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Jabri has received several scientific awards, including the William K. Warren, Jr. Prize (2009) for excellence in celiac disease research, the Lloyd Mayer Prize (2017) in mucosal immunology, and the Llewellyn John and Harriet Manchester Quantrell Award for undergraduate teaching at UChicago. In addition, she was elected a Fellow of the Association of American Physicians in recognition of her outstanding contributions to medicine.

Ross Milner has been named the Louis Block Professor in the Department of Surgery.

Milner is the chief of the Section of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy. He is the senior vice chair for Perioperative Services and Clinical Excellence in the Department of Surgery. He is an internationally recognized expert in vascular surgery and specializes in the treatment of complex aortic diseases.

He has been the primary investigator on numerous endovascular device trials. He is the co-national principal investigator for a number of registries and clinical trials. He was one of the first to examine the use of remote pressure sensor monitoring for surveillance after endovascular aortic aneurysm repair as part of a research fellowship that he completed at the University Medical Center of Utrecht as the Marco Polo Fellow of the Society for Vascular Surgery. Since that time, he has been involved with many studies that evaluate endovascular devices for both thoracic aortic disease and abdominal aortic aneurysms.

Milner has received numerous awards for his teaching and has written more than 50 reviews and chapters in leading textbooks on endovascular therapies, as well as more than 200 abstracts and manuscripts. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Vascular. He also serves on the editorial board for several prominent scientific journals, including The European Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Vascular Disease Management, and Endovascular Today. He has been recognized as the first master clinician of the Bucksbaum Institute for Clinical Excellence.

Jeffrey Rathmell has been named the first Virginia and D.K. Ludwig Chair Professor for Cancer Research in the Ben May Department for Cancer Research and the College.

Rathmell is the incoming chair of the Ben May Department for Cancer Research and director of the Ludwig Center of Chicago, where he is building on research strengths in cancer cell signaling and leveraging partnerships with the University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center to expand efforts to understand the role of the tumor microenvironment, metabolism, and immunity in cancer biology and response to therapy.

A pioneer in immune and cancer cell metabolism research, Rathmell joined UChicago from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where his group helped to establish the field of immunometabolism and to advance understanding of the tumor microenvironment. Their work bridges genetics, signaling, and metabolism in tumor immunology, autoimmunity, and immune therapies to identify connections between obesity and cancer, discover new immunometabolic regulatory mechanisms, and decipher how temperature and fevers impact metabolism and immunity.

Rathmell has extensive experience from his time at Vanderbilt in leading cancer immunobiology research and training programs. He led efforts to recruit faculty and launched several team-science projects that led to collaborations and new research platforms in human immunogenetics and the connections between obesity and cancer.

Jennifer Wolf has been named the first Harold and Betsy Newton Professor in the Wallman Society of Fellows in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Medicine.

Wolf is chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Medicine. As an orthopaedic hand surgeon, she has extensive expertise in the surgical and non-surgical treatment of bone, nerve, tendon and ligament injuries caused by trauma or overuse.

She has clinical and research interests in the treatment of osteoarthritis of the base of the thumb and has received grant funding from the U.S. Department of Defense to study the role of vitamin D in bone and joint problems, as well as NIH funding in the study of distal radius fractures. She has recently been awarded funding from the International Institute for Research in Paris to support her global studies in gunshot trauma care and outcomes.

Wolf joined the faculty in 2016 and has served in several leadership roles, including vice chair of Faculty Development and Diversity as well as surgical director for the Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine OR. She has also been awarded the prestigious Bunnell Fellowship from the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, as well as the American-British-Canadian Traveling Fellowship from the American Orthopaedic Association.

She is the past president of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand and currently serves as a director on the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and a member of the board of The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery.

Humanities Division

Hoyt Long has been named the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Department of East Asian Languages and Civilizations and the College.

Long’s research and teaching interests range from literature, media, and book history to platform studies, cultural analytics and generative AI. He is the author, most recently, of The Values in Numbers: Reading Japanese Literature in a Global Information Age (2021), which offers a reinterpretation of modern Japanese literature through the lens of computational methods and an introduction to the history, theory and practice of looking at literature through numbers. His earlier research looked at the impact of communications technology on practices of letter writing in early 20th-century Japan, as well as the relation of cultural production to spatial imagination in Japan's interwar period. The latter formed the core of his first book, On Uneven Ground: Miyazawa Kenji and the Making of Place in Modern Japan (2011).

Since 2021, Long has written articles that rethink literary translation in the wake of neural machine translation, explore how platforms are reshaping global televisual attention and response, and consider the possibilities of generative AI for cultural co-intelligence. He is currently collaborating on projects that include Niche Worlds: How Streaming Platforms Changed Attention and Reception and a set of studies that investigate both the limits and affordances of large-language models as readers, writers and instructors of literature. All of this work is motivated by his longstanding interests in how cultural technologies inform knowledge practices and shape the interaction of culture with society.

Long recently served as the chair of the Department of East Asian Languages and Civilizations and currently serves on the steering committee for the Digital Studies Program . In addition to co-directing the Textual Optics Lab , he is on the board of several journals in the digital humanities and, starting in July, will co-direct a two-year project called Humanistic AI: Reimagining Humanistic Pursuits in the Age of Generated Media, funded by the Neubauer Collegium for Culture & Society .

Social Sciences Division

Jean Decety has been named the John D. MacArthur Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Psychology and the College.

A pioneering scholar who helped establish the field of social neuroscience, Decety has shaped what is now a dominant approach in psychological science—using brain imaging to inform scientific understanding of the social mind. His research spans cognitive neuroscience, developmental science, and global approaches, pursuing understanding of the perception and analysis of others’ actions and the mental simulation of actions. His groundbreaking bodies of research with children around the world, with medical residents, and with psychopaths probes the origins and limits of human empathy. In his latest work, he interrogates tensions that arise in reasoning about conflicting moral values, in particular the value on preserving life and ensuring individual autonomy in decisions about assisted suicide.

One of the most highly cited scholars in social neuroscience, Decety has authored hundreds of scientific publications. He is a member of the Academia Europaea, the Pan-European Academy of Humanities, Letters, Law, and Sciences, and an elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Association for Psychological Science. He joined UChicago as a senior faculty member in 2004, having held prior positions at the University of Washington, Seattle and INSERM in Lyon, France.

John Levi Martin has been named the Florence Borchert Bartling Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Sociology and the College.

A prolific and influential author as well as a tireless teacher and mentor, Martin’s contributions to the field of sociology are far-reaching. He is the author of Social Structures (2011); The Explanation of Social Action (second edition, 2021); three guidebooks: Thinking Through Theory (2014), Thinking Through Methods (2017), and Thinking Through Statistics (2018); and most recently, The True, the Good and the Beautiful: The Rise and Fall and Rise of an Architectonic for Action (2024), in which he analyzes the work of key figures in constitutional thinking in philosophy and the social sciences to trace the development of the underlying frameworks for social action across the 18th and 19th century.

A UChicago faculty member since 2008, Martin has an extensive body of published work in the field’s top journals. Since 2023, he has served as editor of The American Journal of Sociology, the flagship journal of the discipline that has been housed in the Department of Sociology since its founding in the 1890s. He was awarded UChicago’s Graduate Teaching Award in 2015, and his past graduate students populate departments around the world. He brings his expertise to the College classroom by teaching fundamental classes in the sociology major and advising numerous honors theses.

Edward Vogel has been named the Irving B. Harris Professor in the Department of Psychology and the College.

A leader in the study of visual working memory, Vogel’s groundbreaking research integrates behavioral, neuroscience, and computational approaches to shed new light on the mechanisms that support working memory and the nature of individual variation in this capacity. His work has changed the field’s understanding of foundational cognitive processes and shed new light on the nature of the cognitive deficits involved in clinical disorders, including schizophrenia, ADHD and Parkinson’s disease.

Vogel is a prolific and highly cited scientist with an influential body of published research. As one indicator of the field’s reception of his work, he has consistently attracted substantial federal support from the National Institutes of Health and the Office of Naval Research. He is an Elected Fellow of the Society of Experimental Psychologists. He serves as Director of the Institute for Mind and Biology and is an engaged mentor to doctoral students and to a growing group (that he has helped to recruit) of early-career faculty cognitive scientists. He joined the University of Chicago faculty in 2015, having launched a field-leading career in cognitive neuroscience at the University of Oregon.

Booth School of Business

Daniel Bartels has been named the Robert S. Hamada Professor of Marketing.

Bartels investigates the mental representations and processes underlying consumer financial decision-making, moral psychology, and intertemporal choice. His work has appeared in such publications as Journal of Consumer Research, Cognitive Psychology, Psychological Bulletin, Cognition, Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, and Psychological Science.

He has also been featured in The New York Times, The Economist, The Atlantic, Wall Street Journal, Time, U.S. News & World Report, and Money, and is an associate editor at Cognition.

Emanuele Colonnelli has been named the Joseph L. Gidwitz Professor of Finance and Entrepreneurship.

His research focuses on the intersection between finance, development, and political economy, with a special interest in high-growth entrepreneurship and the interaction between governments, firms and investors. Colonnelli’s expertise includes topics such as venture capital and private equity, corporate governance, corruption, ESG and impact investing, public procurement, and corporate bankruptcy. He has research and work experience in several emerging economies, including Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Mexico, Myanmar, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda and Vietnam, and he regularly conducts worldwide surveys and field experiments with entrepreneurs, firms, and investors. His research has been published in the American Economic Review, Journal of Political Economy, Review of Economic Studies, Journal of Finance, and Journal of Financial Economics.

Colonnelli serves as board member and co-chair of the Finance Sector at the Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL); leads the Finance and Entrepreneurship Theme at the CEPR-FCDO's PEDL initiative; co-directs the Becker Friedman Institute LATAM; and is a Research Associate at NBER, CEPR and BREAD. He is the founding Faculty Director of Undergraduate Studies in Entrepreneurship at the University of Chicago and is on the faculty advisory board of the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He is the recipient of a number of grants and awards, including the 2023 Carlo Alberto Medal, a biennial prize given to the best Italian economist under 40.

Robert H. Gertner has been named the Frank P. and Marianne R. Diassi Distinguished Service Professor of Strategy and Finance.

Gertner is the John Edwardson Faculty Director of the Rustandy Center for Social Sector Innovation. His research interests include strategic decision-making, corporate finance, organization structure, theory of the firm, and social enterprises. He has published papers in numerous scholarly journals including the Quarterly Journal of Economics, Review of Economic Studies, and the Yale Law Journal. He is co-author, with colleagues Douglas Baird and Randy Picker, of Game Theory and the Law.

Gertner is chair of the Board of Trustees of NORC at the University of Chicago, a national organization devoted to large-scale social research in public interest. He was a deputy dean at Chicago Booth from 2012-17.

Michael Gibbs has been named the first Konstantin Sokolov Clinical Professor of Economics.

Gibbs studies the economics of human resources and organizational design. He is co-author of the leading textbook in the field, Personnel Economics in Practice, which has been translated into Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Bulgarian and Spanish. Gibbs's research has been published in journals including Journal of Political Economy - Microeconomics, Quarterly Journal of Economics, Review of Economics and Statistics, Industrial Labor Relations Review, Accounting Review, and Nature Scientific Reports.

He is a research fellow of the Institute of Labor Economics. From 2012-15, he was faculty director of Booth’s Executive MBA program (now the Sokolov Executive MBA Program). Gibbs received the Notable Contribution to Management Accounting Literature from the American Accounting Association. He has received four Hillel Einhorn Excellence in Teaching Awards.

John C. Heaton has been named the Myron S. Scholes Distinguished Service Professor of Finance.

Heaton serves as the director of the Anthony Pritzker Family Foundation Family Office Initiative. He studies asset pricing, portfolio allocation, and time-series econometrics. He first became drawn to this area because he was “intrigued by the idea of understanding economic phenomena both to guide policy and to help people make better decisions." His research in these areas has earned him numerous fellowships, including an Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship and a National Science Foundation Fellowship.

Heaton is a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. The practical problems investors and institutions face are a key component of his teaching.

Alex Imas has been named the Roger L. and Rachel M. Goetz Professor of Behavioral Science and Economics.

A Vasilou Faculty Scholar, Imas studies behavioral economics with a focus on cognition and mental representation in dynamic decision-making. His research explores topics related to choice under uncertainty, applied AI, discrimination, and how people learn from information. His research has been published in journals including the American Economic Review, Review of Economic Studies, Journal of Finance, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Quarterly Journal of Economics, Psychological Review and Management Science.

He is the co-director of the Program in Behavioral Economics Research, a Faculty Affiliate of the Center for Applied AI and the Human Capital & Economic Opportunity, an NBER Faculty Research Associate, and a CESifo Research Network Fellow. He is also an associate editor at the Journal of the European Economic Association and on the editorial board of Psychological Science.

Imas is the recipient of the 2023 Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship, the Review of Financial Studies Rising Scholar Award, the New Investigator Award from the Behavioral Science and Policy Association, the Hillel Einhorn New Investigator Award from the Society of Judgment and Decision Making, the Distinguished CESifo Affiliate Award, and the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship.

Yueran Ma has been named the first Carhart Family Professor of Finance.

Ma is a Fama Faculty Fellow and co-director of the Fama-Miller Center for Research in Finance. Her research interest is empirical studies at the intersection of finance and macroeconomics. One line of her work draws on insights from contracts and organizations to shed light on macroeconomic dynamics. She has proposed new perspectives about corporate debt contracts and how they shape macroeconomic outcomes. Her recent work analyzes production and innovation activities over the past century, and the power and limits of organizations. She has also studied the effects of monetary policy on innovation, which was presented at the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

Another line of her work draws on insights from behavioral economics. She has studied the impact of low interest rates on financial markets and the formation of expectations in finance and macroeconomics. Her earlier work examined questions in real estate and urban economics.

Her awards include the Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship, the NSF CAREER Award, the AQR Institute Young Researcher Award, and the Leo Melamed Prize for Outstanding Research in Finance.

Pascal Noel has been named the first Singh Family Professor of Finance.

His research interests include household finance, public finance, macroeconomics, real estate, labor and behavioral economics. His research uses microeconomic administrative data and natural experiment-based empirical strategies to uncover how households make financial decisions. He then examines the implications of this consumer financial behavior for structural models of household decision-making, the design of public policy, and the evolution of the macroeconomy.

Noel is also a Kathryn and Grant Swick Faculty Scholar, and research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. His research was awarded the TIAA Paul A. Samuelson Award for outstanding scholarly writing on lifelong financial security, the AQR Top Finance Graduate Award, and the David A. Wells Prize for best economics dissertation at Harvard.

Robert Vishny has been named the Charles R. Walgreen Distinguished Service Professor of Finance.

Vishny’s area of expertise is behavioral and institutional finance. He has studied corporate governance, development of financial markets around the world and the role of legal systems, privatization and the role of government in the economy, the impact of investor sentiment on asset market prices, and the limitations of professional money managers in arbitraging asset market anomalies.

Past professional experiences for Vishny include Founding Partner of LSV Asset Management; Trustee of College Retirement Equity Fund (CREF); Director of Program in Corporate Finance, National Bureau of Economic Research; Director of American Finance Association; and Advisor of Russian Privatization Ministry.

Bernd Wittenbrink has been named the first Thomas W. Sidlik Professor of Behavioral Science in the Wallman Society of Fellows.

He is interested in the psychology of person perception and social judgment, specifically the influence that stereotypes and group attitudes may have on people's decisions and behaviors. His research has been published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, Social Cognition, and others. His book on recent developments in attitude measurement, Implicit Measures of Attitudes, coauthored with N. Schwarz, is published by Guilford Press.

Wittenbrink has served as an associate editor of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. He is a fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and member of several professional organizations, including the American Psychological Association, Society of Personality and Social Psychology, and the European Association of Social Psychology.

Eric Zwick has been named the Joel F. Gemunder Professor of Economics and Finance.

He studies the interaction between public policy and corporate behavior, with a focus on fiscal stimulus, taxation and housing policy. His research draws insights from finance and behavioral economics while using a variety of methods: new data, natural experiments, theory and anecdotal exploration. Zwick is particularly interested in the problems that small and medium-sized private firms and new ventures face, from the perspective of owners, investors, managers and workers.

Divinity School

Daniel A. Arnold has been named the John Henry Barrows Professor of the Philosophy of Religions in the Divinity School and the College.

Arnold is a scholar of Indian Buddhist philosophy, which he engages constructively and comparatively, understanding Buddhist philosophers in conversation with rival Indian philosophers as well as contemporary philosophers. His first book, Buddhists, Brahmins, and Belief: Epistemology in South Asian Philosophy of Religions (2005), won an American Academy of Religion Book Award. His second, Brains, Buddhas, and Believing: The Problem of Intentionality in Classical Buddhist and Cognitive-Scientific Philosophy of Mind (2012), was awarded the Numata Book Prize in Buddhism.

Arnold is nearing completion of an anthology of original translations from Buddhist philosophers of India’s Madhyamaka school, to be published in the series Historical Sourcebooks in Classical Indian Thought . Along with Cécile Ducher and Divinity School alum Pierre-Julien Harter, PhD’15, he is editor of a Festschrift in honor of a Divinity School colleague: Reasons and Lives in Buddhist Traditions: Studies in Honor of Matthew Kapstein (2019). He has also written a two-part essay extensively engaging William James and (especially) Charles S. Peirce, entitled “ Pragmatism as Transcendental Philosophy ,” published in two issues of the 2021 volume of the American Journal of Theology & Philosophy.

Arnold’s work has also appeared in the New York Times and the Los Angeles Review of Books , in refereed journals including Philosophy East and West and Religion, Brain & Behavior, as well as in the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy and numerous edited volumes.

Jeffrey Stackert has been named the Caroline E. Haskell Professor of Hebrew Bible in the Divinity School, the Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures and the College.

Stackert is a biblical scholar who situates the Hebrew Bible in the context of the larger ancient Near Eastern world in which it was composed. His research focuses especially on the composition of the Pentateuch, ancient Near Eastern prophecy, cultic texts and ancient Near Eastern law.

Stackert serves on the editorial boards of the journals Maarav, Die Welt des Orients and The Catholic Biblical Quarterly. He is co-general editor of the open-access series Ancient Near East Monographs, published by the Society of Biblical Literature Press. Stackert also leads a digital humanities project, CEDAR: Critical Editions for Digital Analysis and Research , funded by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, and serves on the faculty board of the University’s new Forum for Digital Culture .

Harris School of Public Policy

Provost Katherine Baicker has been named the Emmett Dedmon Distinguished Service Professor.

A leading scholar in the economic analysis of health care policy, Baicker has focused her research on the effectiveness of public and private health insurance, including the effect of reforms on the distribution and quality of care. Her large-scale research projects include the Oregon Health Insurance Experiment, a randomized evaluation of the effects of Medicaid coverage. Her research has been published in journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Science, Nature, Health Affairs, JAMA and the Quarterly Journal of Economics.

Prior to being appointed Provost in 2023, Baicker served as dean of the Harris Schoolf of Public Policy for five years. She serves on the Congressional Budget Office’s Panel of Health Advisers and the Advisory Board of the National Institute for Health Care Management. From 2005–07, she served as a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Law School

Alison Siegler has been named the Lillian E. Kraemer Clinical Professor in Public Interest Law.

Siegler is the founding director of the Federal Criminal Justice Clinic (FCJC), the nation’s first legal clinic devoted to representing low-income clients charged with federal felonies. The clinic also pursues impact litigation in federal court and spearheads systemic change to combat mass incarceration and inequities in the federal criminal system.

Siegler is an expert on federal pretrial detention and the lead author of a groundbreaking study, Freedom Denied: How the Culture of Detention Created a Federal Jailing Crisis . She has testified before Congress and the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and her clinic’s contributions to innovative impact litigation earned Siegler the Seventh Circuit Bar Association’s Justice Stevens Award for Outstanding Public Service Work and earned the FCJC the Clinical Legal Education Association’s Award for Excellence. Siegler is an elected member of the American Law Institute. Her clinic’s work has been featured in the New York Times, the New Yorker, and USA Today, and her students have gone on to work at over thirty public defender offices nationwide.