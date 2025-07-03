Edward Anders, Holocaust survivor and pioneering figure in cosmochemistry, 1926-2025

Edward Anders, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Chicago who helped map the history of the solar system before dedicating his retirement to documenting the Holocaust, died June 1 at the age of 98.

Through his studies of meteorites, Anders made a series of pioneering contributions to the field of cosmochemistry—the science of the makeup of the stars, planets and what they can tell us about how the solar system formed.

Among other findings, he discovered that meteorites come from asteroids rather than the moon, and that many meteorites contain tiny grains that date back before the solar system formed. He also precisely quantified the abundances of elements in meteorites and the sun—measurements that today underwrite our picture of how the solar system and Earth itself came to be.

“Anders’ work made a profound impact in the field and opened new avenues of research that continue to be actively pursued today worldwide, as well as here in Chicago,” said Philipp Heck, senior director of research at the Field Museum and a part-time professor of geophysical sciences at UChicago. “His discovery of presolar stardust in the late 1980s, following a decades-long search, opened up an entirely new field of research and enabled scientists to study solid samples of stars in the laboratory for the first time. This inspired many, including myself, to enter the field of cosmochemistry.”

“The list of his contributions is truly remarkable,” said Prof. Andrew M. Davis, a fellow cosmochemist and colleague of Anders’ for many years. “Many of the cornerstones of the field today came out of Anders’ lab.”

Anders then retired and set about uncovering the fates of Jewish citizens in his Latvian hometown during the Holocaust, which he narrowly escaped.

‘For me, it was love at first sight’

Born Edward Alperovitch to a Jewish family in 1926, in Liepāja, Latvia, he was a teenager when World War II broke out.

When the Nazis occupied Latvia, Anders’s father was shot. But by a series of fictions, kindnesses and strokes of luck, Anders and his mother Erika managed to survive the executions that killed most of the Jewish population of Liepaja—in part by lying that Erika was an Aryan foundling raised by Jews, which would have made Anders and his brother only half Jewish.

Anders’s older brother George died of typhoid in 1944, but he and his mother managed to forge papers (in part thanks to Anders’s budding interest in chemistry) and flee. After the war, Anders enrolled in the United Nations’ temporary college for refugees, and then at the University of Munich. He also testified at the Nuremberg Trials, implicating the Nazi officers in charge of occupied Latvia, though the testimony was later removed from the record on a technicality.

He and his mother managed to get admitted to the United States, where they changed their surname and Anders enrolled at Columbia University to study chemistry. One day in class, a professor of his happened to bring along a handful of meteorites.

“For me, it was love at first sight,” Anders would later write. “Here were samples from far beyond the Earth's orbit, older than any rock on Earth, and you can get your hands on them. … I resolved then and there that I would work on meteorites at the earliest opportunity in my life.”