Decades in the making, cancer immunotherapy is on the rise

Lung tumors shrinking. Melanomas melting away. Metastatic kidney tumors disappearing for good. When the Food and Drug Administration approved the first immunotherapy for cancer in 2011, it ushered in a new era for care. Patients had a reason for hope—the cancers that had previously evaded immune cells could be targeted and destroyed by their body’s own defense system, similar to how it might fight off a cold. Since then, the number and types of immunotherapies have increased, putting many patients in remission or even curing them. But physicians and scientists continue to face a stubborn reality: Immunotherapies work best for certain kinds of cancers, and the treatments are effective for only about 20% of patients. “The immunotherapy field had this meteoric rise, and then it stalled a bit as we tried to figure out why it didn’t work for everyone,” said Thomas Gajewski, the AbbVie Foundation Professor of Cancer Immunotherapy in the Departments of Pathology and Medicine at the University of Chicago. “But it is starting to tick up again as resistance mechanisms are being uncovered. We are going to get to a point where immunotherapy works in a majority of patients.” It’s the kind of challenge that motivates Gajewski and UChicago researchers—one that involves painstaking analysis of biological systems, state-of-the-art technologies and collaboration across disciplines. As they work at the forefront of creating new immunotherapies, expert teams also hope to gain a clearer understanding of why current approaches do not cure everyone.

From ‘religion’ to reality Cancer can evade the immune system in several ways. Some types are naturally less visible, while others have proteins on their surface that turn off immune cells. Other cancers interfere with the environment around a tumor, hindering the immune system’s ability to attack it. Though studies dating back more than a century had theorized the potential of immune processes to fight cancer, Gajewski—an immunologist and medical oncologist—said the field was “more on a religion level” when he turned to it in the early 1990s. He was then studying with Belgian scientist Thierry Boon, a distinguished immunology researcher who had discovered the first tumor-associated antigen that would enable the immune system’s T cells to recognize cancer cells. That informed Gajewski’s early work in understanding immune checkpoint therapy involving the CTLA-4 protein’s role in serving as the “brakes” for a key biological process. When this protein, found on T cells, binds to another specific protein, it prevents the T cell from killing healthy cells. Unfortunately, it can also prevent them from attacking cancer. But if this checkpoint protein was blocked, scientists found, the immune system could attack and potentially eliminate tumors. This discovery led to the FDA’s approval of the first checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy in 2011. Another checkpoint inhibitor therapy followed a few years later. The discovery led to a Nobel Prize for two scientists in 2018. Since then, millions have received these drugs, with triumphant stories abounding in melanoma and lung cancer cases, where the approach can be effective for 30-60% of patients. “That has been the biggest success, and it is now approved for 20 different cancers,” said Gajewski, who also co-leads the Cancer and Immunology Program in the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center. “It’s come full circle. At first, no one in the field believed us—now, immunotherapy has become first-line therapy for many patients.” ‘Home run’ ambitions Checkpoint inhibitors aren’t the only option. CAR T-cell therapy is a process in which a patient’s T cells are extracted and supercharged with a gene called a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). This helps the immune system recognize and fight blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma once the re-engineered T cells are put back into the body. UChicago Medicine became the first site in Illinois to offer CAR T-cell therapy in 2017. In January, it was one of nine locations for a clinical trial studying the therapy’s effect on three autoimmune diseases: systemic lupus erythematosus, inflammatory myositis and systemic sclerosis. CAR T-cell therapy, said Asst. Prof. Satyajit Kosuri, a cellular therapy physician, “is a broad platform that we can adapt and apply to certain patient populations with diseases that have been resistant to historically standard therapies. It may offer a new solution where previously there was none.” Last year, another kind of cellular therapy called tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy was approved by the FDA as a treatment for advanced melanoma. UChicago Medicine was among the first places in the nation to offer it. The therapy involves growing and activating a patient’s own TIL cells, which are specialized T cells that have moved from the bloodstream into a tumor. The body’s own small population of these cells cannot destroy a tumor, but if the cells are removed from the patient, multiplied into the billions and re-injected—the same strategy as CAR T-cell therapy—it creates a superpowered immune system to clear out the cancer.

“Cell immunotherapies have given us a lot of excitement,” said Asst. Prof. Daniel Olson, an oncologist who led the TIL therapy rollout at UChicago Medicine. One of Olson’s patients, the first in the Midwest to receive the new therapy, was able to vacation in Europe after 15 years of battling skin cancer. Although only one-third to one-half of all recipients will see a benefit, “TIL has been able to cure patients who haven’t had success with other treatments,” Olson said, noting the therapy requires advanced coordination between surgeons, oncologists and the cell therapy team. The potential has UChicago Medicine oncologists and scientists at the David and Etta Jonas Center for Cellular Therapy studying the wider use of TIL therapy for other tumor types, including cervical, lung and colon cancers. “We’re aiming for a home run,” Olson said. “We’re looking for transformative therapies that can really alter a patient’s immune system to fight cancer on its own and do it for the long term. That’s what motivates us day to day.” The role of radiation As scientists continue to uncover and refine immunotherapies that work as a first-line offense, they’re also testing how to best combine them with widely used cancer treatments. These include radiation, which despite its cancer-killing powers, can also suppress immune cells.

Ralph Weichselbaum, the Daniel K. Ludwig Distinguished Service Professor of Radiation and Cellular Oncology at UChicago, has studied this phenomenon, as well as ways to combine therapies. In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, Weichselbaum and his team found that a checkpoint protein that turns down T-cell responses was induced by radiation. Put another way, if that protein is blocked by a checkpoint inhibitor, “you can actually improve the effects of radiation therapy,” Weichselbaum said. Now he’s on the hunt to find more immunotherapy options that could enhance the positive effects of radiation. A decade ago, Weichselbaum, Gajewski and others found that mice that lacked a specific protein pathway called STING could not mount an immune response to cancer in conjunction with immunotherapy or high-dose radiation. They recently published a paper in Immunity outlining the findings. Since then, STING has become a target to make “cold” tumors “hot”—in other words, to have more T cells and therefore be more responsive to immunotherapy and radiation. Weichselbaum is currently collaborating with Wenbin Lin, the James Franck Professor of Chemistry, to develop nanoparticles that can activate the STING pathway. “These combinations of treatments are either in clinical trials or will soon be,” Weichselbaum said. “It’s been very gratifying. It’s a real chance to help people.” Immunotherapy-first approach While the first immunotherapies were given to patients with metastatic cancers who had already run through other treatment options, physicians are trying immunotherapy first. This pre-treatment method, UChicago scientists have found, has improved outcomes with limited side effects for some patients. For example, patients with head and neck cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) have high survival rates but often face side effects from chemotherapy and radiation that affect the ability to speak and swallow.

Read more about our breakthroughs in cancer immunotherapy UChicago Medicine The doctor ushering in a new era of cancer research and care at UChicago Prof. Kunle Odunsi leads Comprehensive Cancer Center as new pavilion construction begins Cancer immunotherapy, explained Scientists are very hopeful about these new treatments, which use the body’s own defense system to shut down cancer.

In a recent clinical trial, Asst. Prof. Ari Rosenberg started treatment on patients with head and neck cancer by administering a checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy along with an initial dose of chemotherapy, a strategy called chemoimmunotherapy. Patients then received a reduced dose of chemotherapy and radiation. “The results were very promising,” said Rosenberg, whose findings were published last year in JAMA Oncology. “Patients had lower feeding tube rates and smaller changes in their weights during treatment. They also had improved swallowing outcomes.” Next, the team decided to try the regimen with head and neck cancers not caused by HPV. They recently published a study, also in JAMA Oncology, that showed excellent outcomes with fewer side effects for responding patients who received less radiation. “Many of us are excited to be leveraging combinations of immunotherapy with other drugs and treatments to help improve outcomes for patients,” Rosenberg said. Closing the gap Ultimately, there is no single reason why immunotherapy might fail. Each patient is unique, and scientists must identify different strategies that consider their biological makeup. Gajewski and many others have focused on the tumor microenvironment, the area around the tumor. Using advanced technologies such as single-cell RNA sequencing and spatial transcriptomics—which shows how cells interact with each other to form a community—they have begun to understand the basic mechanisms behind immunotherapy successes. For example, Gajewski and his team found that for T cells to fight cancer, they must be able to migrate into the tumor microenvironment. A major factor that attracts them is a protein called CXCL10. In a follow-up study, published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, Gajewski showed that expression of this protein was highly variable among patients. Those who had high expression had a better clinical response to checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy.