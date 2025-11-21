Fully automated lab system learns to grow materials on its own

When scientists make the thin metal films used in electronics, optics and quantum technologies, they usually spend months tinkering with the temperature, composition and timing of the process, hoping to land on just the right recipe.

Now, researchers at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (UChicago PME) have built a “self-driving” lab system that does this work on its own, using robotics and artificial intelligence to decide the next best step without waiting for a human.

“We wanted to free researchers from the tedious, repetitive labor of setting up and tweaking these experiments,” said first author Yuanlong Bill Zheng, who led the work as an undergraduate and is now a UChicago PME Ph.D. student. “Our system automates the entire loop—running experiments, measuring the results and then feeding those results back into a machine-learning model that guides the next attempt.”

“I think in the future this kind of approach will be used more widely across the whole field of hard material synthesis and, eventually, complex quantum material synthesis,” added Asst. Prof. Shuolong Yang , senior author of the new work, published in npj Computational Materials . “It points to a very intriguing futuristic mode of manufacturing.”

Using machine learning to fine-tune production

The new system revolves around a process known as physical vapor deposition (PVD) in which a material such as silver is heated until it vaporizes and then condensed into an ultra-thin layer on a surface. PVD is highly sensitive to many variables, such as temperature, time, materials and small differences in the surrounding environment, so predicting the outcome of experiments has been tricky.