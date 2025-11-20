Innovation turns building vents into carbon-capture devices

A nanofiber air filter developed at the University of Chicago could turn existing building ventilation into carbon-capture devices while cutting homeowners’ energy costs. In a paper recently published in Science Advances, researchers from the lab of Asst. Prof. Po-Chun Hsu in the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (UChicago PME) developed a distributed carbon nanofiber direct air capture filter that could potentially turn every home, office, school or other building into a small system working toward the global problem of airborne carbon dioxide. A life-cycle analysis shows that—even after factoring this extra CO2 released by everything from manufacture and transportation to maintenance and disposal—the new filter is more than 92% efficient in removing the gas from the air. “Every building already has ventilation systems that move large volumes of air every day. By integrating our carbon-capture filters into these systems, we can remove carbon directly from the air without building new plants or using extra land,” said first author Ronghui Wu, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University who was a postdoctoral researcher in Hsu’s lab at the time of the research. “It’s a practical and scalable way to make carbon capture part of everyday infrastructure.”

On the largest possible level, replacing every building air filter with this new model could remove up to 596 megatonnes of carbon dioxide from the air—the equivalent of taking 130 million cars off the road for a year. But on the individual level, every home, office or school that switch to direct air capture filters should expect lower energy bills. One study from 2024 indicated those savings could be up to about 21.6%. “Normally, air-conditioning systems need to pull in a lot of outside air to keep indoor carbon dioxide levels low,” Wu said. “Our filter removes carbon dioxide inside the building, so the system doesn’t have to bring in as much outside air. That means less air needs to be heated or cooled, which reduces the energy consumptions in HVAC.” Regenerated by sunlight Current direct air capture technologies are massive, corporate-owned affairs requiring major investments in land, power and other resources. Hsu likens it to solar power—a technology once confined to utility-owned solar farms, but now a network of large farms and small rooftop panels working toward the same energy goal. "These rooftop panels are possible because sunlight is more or less uniform. The CO2 from air is similar,” Hsu said. “We propose, using experiment and computation to demonstrate, that indeed we could retrofit our buildings to be part of the decarbonization effort.” Creating a practical, real-world filter is a balancing act. The UChicago PME team had to ensure the filter removes more carbon from the air than the amount added by manufacturing, transporting, installing, maintaining and eventually disposing of it.