Webb Telescope captures exoplanet dramatically shedding its atmosphere in real time

A group of scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have observed a giant cloud of helium gas evaporating from a distant giant planet.

While helium escape has been observed before, this is the first time the telescope has witnessed a planet’s atmosphere evaporating so violently that the escaping gas, stretching nearly 10 times the planet’s radius, actually precedes the planet along its path.

The findings offer researchers new insight into how planetary atmospheres evolve, particularly on giant planets that likely formed farther from their stars and later migrated inward, where intense heat can strip away their gases.

Studying these processes helps scientists better understand how planets evolve and change over time—a puzzle that is especially interesting as we seek to narrow the search for habitable planets.

The study, by researchers from McGill University, the University of Chicago, the Université de Genève and the Université de Montréal, was published Dec. 1 in Nature Astronomy.

A sprawling helium cloud

The new study focuses on WASP-107b, a giant planet located about 200 light-years away. This gas giant is classified as a 'super-puff'—a planet with an unusually large radius relative to its low mass.

Using the Webb telescope’s powerful Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) instrument, the team detected a sprawling helium cloud known as an exosphere. This exosphere stretches nearly 10 times the radius of the planet and passes in front of the star 1.5 hours before the planet’s passage, or 'transit,' begins.