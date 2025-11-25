Lost pages reveal an alternate ending to a classic Caribbean novel

C.L.R. James—historian, Marxist theorist, cricket commentator and one of the twentieth century’s most prolific writers—wrote only one novel in his lifetime: Minty Alley, published in 1936. Set in a Trinidadian yard, a form of communal housing, the book follows Haynes, a middle-class man navigating life among working-class neighbors.

Almost 90 years later, University of Chicago Asst. Prof. Kaneesha Parsard encountered a set of five new pages of Minty Alley—typed and annotated in James’s hand—that reimagine the novel’s ending.

In the published ending, the yard is sold and its residents dispersed. But in the five unpublished pages Parsard uncovered, the landlady Mrs. Rouse dies, leaving most of her property to Haynes. Instead of collective dispossession, the middle-class protagonist acquires wealth and stewardship. For Parsard, that pivot reframes Minty Alley not as a coming-of-age story, but a site where James worked through the shifting politics of class, independence and sovereignty in the Caribbean.

“At first I thought I had misremembered the ending,” Parsard recalled. “But as I kept reading, I realized these were entirely new events—characters acting in ways I had never seen before!”