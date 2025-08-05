Preparing for health care careers: UChicago master’s programs in biomedical sciences and public health

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories featuring master’s degree programs at the University of Chicago.

For more than a century, the University of Chicago has been a global leader and anchor institution on Chicago's South Side, delivering the highest quality patient care and conducting groundbreaking biomedical research through the UChicago Medicine health system and the Biological Sciences Division. They are addressing some of the world’s and area’s most pressing medical challenges, while also training the next generation of physicians, scientists and leaders.

UChicago offers two new master’s programs designed to launch or advance careers in health. The Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (BMS) provides comprehensive training in biomedicine to prepare students for careers in health care, research and beyond. The Master of Public Health (MPH) teaches students how to integrate scientific methods and data analysis with community partnership to tackle population health problems. Students in both programs learn from renowned UChicago scholars while gaining deep, professional support in the classroom and for their careers.

Krish Shah experienced that academic excellence and support first-hand in the Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences program. After completing a research project for the program, Shah reached out to his advisor and collaborator, Asst. Prof. Michael Drazer, MD’12, PhD’21, who encouraged him to build on the work and eventually publish it. “That level of freedom and guidance was really inspiring for me,” Shah said.

It wasn’t the first time Drazer had offered support. Months earlier, when Shah mentioned he was applying to medical schools, Drazer volunteered to review essays and help with interview preparation.

“Usually, I have to reach out to people to ask if they would be available to help me,” said Shah, who will start at Stanford Medical School in August. “He was incredibly proactive and fostered a safe space to be vulnerable and ask personal questions.”

In addition to a proactive culture of support, both programs offer deep academic foundations and practical experiences, preparing students for flexible, impactful careers in medicine, research, policy and public health.

“The goal is to really help people grow, evolve or transform their career into a career in biomedicine by providing them with the scaffolding of knowledge, the lingo they need and the real-world experience that differentiates somebody as knowing their stuff in this field,” said Prof. Vineet Arora, founding director of the BMS program and Vice Dean of Education in the Biological Sciences.

Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences: A pathway toward diverse health careers

The BMS program is a one-year, full-time degree focused on the application of biomedical knowledge to health care, research and innovation. Electives are offered in areas such as science communication, biological sciences, biomedical data science, health systems science, biomedical innovation and biomedical ethics.

Students complete an independent project aligned with their career goals and conclude the year with a capstone that could involve working in a research lab on a biological process, addressing biomedical myths, analyzing diagnostic or therapeutic data, or evaluating care models or policy impacts.

Eunkyung Lee, an international student from Korea who completed the BMS program in June 2025, said the program “was a transformative experience.”

In the BMS program Lee said she gained a deep understanding of how the U.S. health care system, FDA and pharmaceutical companies work. She worked on a research project on optimizing antibiotics prescriptions, while she learned valuable business knowledge by taking Booth MBA courses.

“The program equipped me with knowledge that I can apply directly to the industry,” said Lee, who started work this summer as a CMC operations associate at Monopar Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company.