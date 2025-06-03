‘Theoretical rigor with practical application’: UChicago master’s in data science and computer science

Bradley Stoller knew the University of Chicago was an ideal fit to pursue a master’s degree in Applied Data Science based on three early experiences: the generosity of an instructor who spoke with him at length before he applied and after he enrolled, an exhilarating data science hackathon in which he solved challenging problems with fellow students, and the program’s faculty-mentored capstone project.

Once at UChicago, Stoller discovered an intellectual environment that taught him how to think critically—and helped him build the technical and analytical skills needed to land his dream internship.

“A lot of it also just goes back to the community,” said Stoller, who is set to graduate from the program in December. “I was getting all this support before I’d even gotten to campus and that hasn’t changed since I’ve been here. The professors, the students, the relationships that I’ve made … it’s been an incredibly enriching experience.”

At UChicago, students learn from faculty with top academic, corporate and industry credentials while pursuing their interdisciplinary interests. With master’s degree programs in Applied Data Science, Computer Science and Data Science, as well as joint degree programs with the Booth School of Business, UChicago is a global leader in these rapidly evolving fields.

The MS in Applied Data Science program helps students learn from industry leaders on how to apply AI and machine learning to real-world problems. The Master’s Program in Computer Science weaves together the foundations of computer science with skills needed for technology careers—especially in software engineering, computing data analytics and high-performance computing. The Master’s in Data Science program helps students explore theoretical components as they prepare for a research career.

Greg Green, director of the MS in Applied Data Science Program, emphasized the combination of theory, application and practice as distinctive strengths of UChicago’s master’s programs.

“We go after this issue of theoretical rigor with practical application,” said Green, who is also senior director of the Data Science Institute, which partners with industry, government, and social impact organizations on initiatives in AI and science, data and democracy, internet equity and more. “That really prepares students for the real world, for their first job, to hit the ground running.”

“We provide an education that helps students advance their careers by building relevant skills and becoming adaptable, independent learners in a fast-changing tech industry,” said Borja Sotomayor, director of the Master’s Program in Computer Science. “Our MPCS curriculum blends foundational computer science courses with hands-on, industry-driven electives. Alumni often tell us this mix of theory and application has supported their career growth not just after graduation, but for years to come.”

Learn about some of the unique programs below:

MS in Applied Data Science: Application-focused

The MS in Applied Data Science is one of the most comprehensive, application-focused data science programs in the country, offered in both online and in-person formats. Beginning in 2026, the program will also offer a new two-year, in-person option designed for students seeking a deeper and more immersive academic experience. This new format will include extended coursework in AI and advanced ML topics, along with a master’s thesis project that allows students to apply their learning through rigorous, research-driven work. The related Master’s in Data Science, focused on the rigorous study of underlying theory, is aimed at students aspiring to data science research, publication or Ph.D. work.