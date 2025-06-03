‘Theoretical rigor with practical application’: UChicago master’s in data science and computer science

Bradley Stoller knew the University of Chicago was an ideal fit to pursue a master’s degree in Applied Data Science based on three early experiences: the generosity of an instructor who spoke with him at length before he applied and after he enrolled, an exhilarating data science hackathon in which he solved challenging problems with fellow students, and the program’s faculty-mentored capstone project.

Once at UChicago, Stoller discovered an intellectual environment that taught him how to think critically—and helped him build the technical and analytical skills needed to land his dream internship.

“A lot of it also just goes back to the community,” said Stoller, who is set to graduate from the program in December. “I was getting all this support before I’d even gotten to campus and that hasn’t changed since I’ve been here. The professors, the students, the relationships that I’ve made … it’s been an incredibly enriching experience.”

At UChicago, students learn from faculty with top academic, corporate and industry credentials while pursuing their interdisciplinary interests. With master’s degree programs in Applied Data Science, Computer Science and Data Science, as well as joint degree programs with the Booth School of Business, UChicago is a global leader in these rapidly evolving fields. 

The MS in Applied Data Science program helps students learn from industry leaders on how to apply AI and machine learning to real-world problems. The Master’s Program in Computer Science  weaves together the foundations of computer science with skills needed for technology careers—especially in software engineering, computing data analytics and high-performance computing. The Master’s in Data Science program helps students explore theoretical components as they prepare for a research career.

Greg Green, director of the MS in Applied Data Science Program, emphasized the combination of theory, application and practice as distinctive strengths of UChicago’s master’s programs. 

“We go after this issue of theoretical rigor with practical application,” said Green, who is also senior director of the Data Science Institute, which partners with industry, government, and social impact organizations on initiatives in AI and science, data and democracy, internet equity and more. “That really prepares students for the real world, for their first job, to hit the ground running.”

“We provide an education that helps students advance their careers by building relevant skills and becoming adaptable, independent learners in a fast-changing tech industry,” said Borja Sotomayor, director of the Master’s Program in Computer Science. “Our MPCS curriculum blends foundational computer science courses with hands-on, industry-driven electives. Alumni often tell us this mix of theory and application has supported their career growth not just after graduation, but for years to come.”

MS in Applied Data Science: Application-focused

The MS in Applied Data Science is one of the most comprehensive, application-focused data science programs in the country, offered in both online and in-person formats. Beginning in 2026, the program will also offer a new two-year, in-person option designed for students seeking a deeper and more immersive academic experience. This new format will include extended coursework in AI and advanced ML topics, along with a master’s thesis project that allows students to apply their learning through rigorous, research-driven work. The related Master’s in Data Science, focused on the rigorous study of underlying theory, is aimed at students aspiring to data science research, publication or Ph.D. work. 

The Applied Data Science and Computer Science programs include a collaborative capstone project, in which faculty-mentored teams of students tackle real-world challenges in their respective fields. Students frequently mention that the capstone experience is extremely helpful preparation for their careers. 

Devanshi Verma, who earned her MS in 2021, worked with UChicago Medicine on a Capstone project about thoracic abnormalities. She said UChicago provided her team with resources, including professors and an “ecosystem” that empowered the group to make real progress. 

“I learned a lot in that project, and it really motivated me to take forward a specialized area within data science in my own career,” said Verma, a senior data scientist at Quantum Black AI by McKinsey. “That was a pivotal moment for me. It was very helpful for me to shape what I really want to do.”

Ben Thiele enrolled in the program after working in the corporate world for almost a decade. He knew he needed to sharpen his programming skills and understand the latest developments in using Python for machine learning.

“My technological skills were sort of stuck in 2018,” said Thiele, MS’24, now an AI/machine learning engineer with Driehaus Capital Management. “The program was transformative for me; my technological capabilities were catapulted into the future.”

Master’s Program in Computer Science: Prestigious and personalized

With a rigorous, yet flexible curriculum, the Master’s Program in Computer Science (MPCS) is designed to provide students with the skills and expertise necessary for successful careers in the tech industry. 

The program offers both nine-course and 12-course options. The nine-course track can be completed in as little as nine months, providing a fast-paced path to a graduate degree. The 12-course track, which can be completed in as few as 15 months, allows students to pursue a specialized focus in one of four areas: application development, high performance computing, software engineering or data analytics, which emphasizes practical skills in data handling, statistical analysis and data visualization.

“One of MPCS’s most unique aspects is that we do not require an undergraduate degree in computer science,” said Molly Stoner, executive director of the Master’s Program in Computer Science. “We accept people from any field and offer prerequisite coursework in programming and discrete math at the start of the program.”

Graduates are trained to tackle technically demanding roles, and their agility in adapting to rapidly changing technologies makes them in high demand among top companies—both locally and globally.

“I don’t think I’d be where I am right now in my career or have my job at Microsoft if it weren’t for my time at UChicago,” said Curren Mehta, who graduated from MPCS in 2018 and went on to become a product manager at Microsoft. “Gaining core competencies at a deep, graduate level in computer science and understanding how to apply my analytical background to produce tangible, applied software has been extremely valuable for me in my career so far. I was also able to build a great network of friends and colleagues in the program for which I am very grateful.”

MBA/Master’s Program in Computer Science: Merging business and technology

In collaboration with Chicago Booth, the Master’s Program in Computer Science (MPCS) offers a distinctive joint MBA/MPCS degree, which allows students to earn both an MBA and an MS in computer science within two years. This rigorous program is designed for individuals who want to merge their interests in business and technology. 

Graduates of the program are well-prepared for leadership roles at the intersection of these fields, with many going on to secure competitive positions as product managers at leading technology companies.

Jorge Guerra Schleske, who graduated from the program in 2020, said: “MPCS gave me the computer science foundation I need to be successful on the job. I work with applied scientists and engineers who are developing machine learning models and exploring new technologies. The deeper I can get into the product and the more tools I have at my disposal to be resourceful, the better off I am.”

MBA/MS in Applied Data Science: Bridging technology and management

The MBA/MS in Applied Data Science is a new joint degree that equips students with a bridge between tech and management, building leadership in diverse, data-centric fields ranging from AI research and machine learning to business analytics and product marketing. Leveraging the resources of Chicago Booth, the Data Science Institute and the Physical Sciences Division, the program allows students to earn two degrees in the time it typically takes to earn one.

For Brianna Ngo, a student in the program’s inaugural class, the dual degree offered the perfect opportunity to connect business with data—and turn it into decisive action.

“The dual degree pushes you to think from every angle—technical, strategic and human,” Ngo said. “Being exposed to so many different perspectives has made me more aware of my blind spots and more thoughtful in how I make sense of complexity. Booth helps me understand what matters and why; data science gives me the tools to dig into the data and build smart, practical solutions. Together, they’ve sharpened my judgment and changed how I approach big questions,” Ngo said.

Ngo’s current role with the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation began in the classroom, when Green connected Ngo to the Polsky team during his machine learning course. That introduction led to her position on the Accelerators and Investments team, where she works with ventures focused on data science and AI. Off campus, she has interned in renewable energy and venture capital, and will spend the summer working in semiconductor manufacturing. 

“I came from consulting, helping bring new ideas to traditional industries—where small changes can drive outsized impact. The dual degree builds on that foundation and gives me the range to take that work further, wherever it leads next.”

