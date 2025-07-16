How your take-out order is boosting fast-food productivity

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people who couldn’t eat out at a restaurant—because of stay-at-home mandates or safety concerns—ordered in instead.

The increase in orders for takeout or delivery has carried over and fueled a “curious surge” of productivity in United States restaurants, suggests research from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

This represents a big change for the restaurant industry, wrote professors Austan Goolsbee and Chad Syverson, who conducted the study along with Booth research professional Joe Tatarka and New York University Ph.D. student Rebecca Goldgof. That’s because the sector’s real labor productivity—a measure of how much can be produced by a given number of workers—was flat for nearly 30 years before the pandemic, even as productivity across the rest of the economy grew steadily.

The industry employs about 7% of private-sector nonfarm workers in the United States.

On its face, COVID-19 was terrible for restaurants—at least at first. Productivity fell by more than 20% in early 2020, according to the study, which measured productivity using employment data and monthly real sales per employee from 1992 to January 2025.

By early 2021, however, productivity at restaurants had soared to 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels, meaning the average restaurant saw 15% more inflation-adjusted sales per employee. The swing is evident even when productivity is measured as the total increase in consumer visits per employee, the study noted.

This surge in productivity has persisted, the study found, as has the uptick in the number of visits by take-out customers, defined as patrons who spend 10 minutes or less in a restaurant. The researchers tracked customer visits and spending at more than 100,000 fast-food restaurants across the country using cell phone data from geospatial data company SafeGraph.