New book from UChicago professor argues for greater engagement as main democratic goal

During a 2017 Meet the Press interview, then-Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway used the now-infamous phrase “alternative facts” to describe a false statement.

The phrase was one of the early terms—“fake news” and “infodemic” among them—used to illustrate a “post-truth” era, yet another phrase that has prompted hand-wringing about the fate of democratic societies.

A new book, A Democratic Theory of Truth, from University of Chicago Prof. Linda M. G. Zerilli, suggests our attention is focused on the wrong issue. Zerilli, who is the Charles E. Merriam Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science and faculty at the Center for the Study of Gender and Sexuality, argues for shifting away from seeking universal agreement on what is true and moving toward more active engagement with the plurality of citizen opinion.

“The vast post-truth debate doesn't address what I see as being the real problem, which is the loss of public spaces in which diverse citizen opinions can be debated,” Zerilli said.

“Truth denialism is a grave danger to democracy, but so, too, is the idea of objective truth that treats citizen opinion as cognitively worthless. Falling prey to this idea of truth is as dangerous for democracy as being truth denialists—and, more importantly, it does not constitute an effective critical strategy against apologists for ‘alternative facts.’ Besides, the problem today is not so much that citizens take for truth what is false.”

Zerilli drew on Hannah Arendt’s work to develop a theory of the modern lie, which, by contrast with the traditional lie, seeks not to mislead us or to falsify reality but to recreate it.

What Arendt called “lying the truth” is associated with a peculiar kind of cynicism—an absolute refusal to believe in the truth of anything, no matter how well this truth may be established. The problem, in other words, is that no one believes anything anymore. This leads to further withdrawal from the public realm and a loss of faith in the possibilities of democratic politics.

Zerilli also considers how the advent of so-called alternative facts led to an explosion of fact-checking, diluting the impact of falsehoods on the public.

“I started to get worried about the ineffective nature of fact-checking,” she said. “What makes fact-checking politically significant? How do we put what we now know into practice in our ordinary ways of being citizens: in how we speak to other people, how it affects the way we vote, how it affects community engagement, and so on.”

She referenced Michel Foucault’s work on truth, underscoring that it's not only a matter of whether something is epistemically true, but whether someone then applies what they accept to be true or false in some way in their life, particularly as a citizen.