Scientists rule out an Earth-like atmosphere for nearby exoplanet TRAPPIST-1 d

As telescopes have become more powerful, we’ve been finding tons of “exoplanets”—planets orbiting faraway stars.

One such planet, known as exoplanet TRAPPIST-1 d, has intrigued astronomers looking for possibly habitable worlds beyond our solar system; it is similar in size to Earth, rocky, and resides in an area around its star where liquid water on its surface is theoretically possible.

But according to a new study using data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, it does not have an Earth-like atmosphere.

“Ultimately, we want to know if something like the environment we enjoy on Earth can exist elsewhere, and under what conditions,” said Caroline Piaulet-Ghorayeb of the University of Chicago and Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets (IREx) at Université de Montréal, lead author of the study published Aug. 13 in The Astrophysical Journal. “While NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is giving us the ability to explore this question in Earth-sized planets for the first time, at this point we can rule out TRAPPIST-1 d from a list of potential Earth twins or cousins.”

Planet TRAPPIST-1 d

The TRAPPIST-1 system is located 40 light-years away and was revealed as the record-holder for most Earth-sized rocky planets around a single star in 2017, thanks to data from NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope and other observatories.

TRAPPIST-1 d, the third planet, is much closer to its star than Earth is to the sun—it completes an entire orbit around its star in only four Earth days—but it’s still the right temperature for liquid water, because its star is much dimmer and cooler than our sun.

The Webb Telescope was able to take a detailed look at TRAPPIST-1 d’s atmosphere using its near-infrared spectrograph instrument. It did not detect molecules that are common in Earth’s atmosphere, like water, methane or carbon dioxide.