Levitating disks could open a new window into the Earth’s upper atmosphere

Between 30 and 60 miles above Earth’s surface lies a largely unstudied stretch of the atmosphere. It’s too high for airplanes and weather balloons, too low for satellites and nearly impossible to monitor with existing technology. But understanding this layer of the atmosphere could improve the accuracy of weather forecasts and climate models.



A new study published in Nature by researchers at Harvard University, the University of Chicago, Pukyong National University and Universidade Federal do Paraná introduces a novel way to reach this unexplored near-space zone: lightweight flying structures that can levitate using nothing but sunlight.



“We are studying this strange physics mechanism called photophoresis and its ability to levitate very lightweight objects when you shine light on them,” said Ben Schafer, lead author of the paper. Schafer was formerly a graduate student at Harvard in the research group of Professor David Keith, who is now a UChicago professor in the Department of Geophysical Sciences and the faculty director of the Climate Systems Engineering initiative. Keith said this mechanism allows the structures to passively float in a region of the atmosphere where no other aircraft or device can sustain flight. “It opens up an entirely new class of device—one that’s passive, sunlight-powered, and uniquely suited to explore our upper atmosphere,” said Keith. “Later they might fly on Mars or other planets.” A lift from light Photophoresis occurs when gas molecules bounce more forcefully off the warm side of an object than the cool side, creating continuous momentum and lift. This effect only happens in extreme low-pressure environments, which are exactly the conditions found in the upper atmosphere. The researchers built thin membranes from processed aluminum oxide, with a layer of chromium on the bottom to absorb sunlight. When light hits this structure, the heat difference between the top and bottom surfaces initiates a photophoretic lifting force, which exceeds the structure’s weight.

“This phenomenon is usually so weak relative to the size and weight of the object it’s acting on that we usually don’t notice it,” Schafer said. “However, we are able to make our structures so lightweight that the photophoretic force is bigger than their weight, so they fly.” The concept originated more than a decade ago when Keith invented new designs of photophoretic nanoparticles that might be an alternative to using aerosols for sunlight reflection methods to reduce climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions. In that 2010 paper published in PNAS, Keith hypothesized that photophoretic particles could have much longer lifetimes in the atmosphere and could also be more cost-effective than sulfate aerosols, which can have negative impacts on stratospheric chemistry. But that previous work was all theory, and Keith was looking for ways to do something more practical. He recruited Ben Schafer as a graduate student and enlisted his colleague Joost Vlassak, an expert in nanofabrication, to help move the concept from theory to experiment. Their collaboration became feasible through recent advances in nanofabrication technology, which allow researchers to build low-mass, nanoscale devices with greater precision. Using these fabrication methods, the research team created small-scale structures and directly measured the photophoretic forces acting on them under various conditions. They then compared those results to predictions of how such a structure would behave under the low-pressure conditions of the upper atmosphere. “This paper is both theoretical and experimental in the sense that we reimagined how this force is calculated on real devices and then validated those forces by applying measurements to real-world conditions,” said Schafer.