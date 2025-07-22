From ancient tombs to Chicago World’s Fair, ISAC showcases photographic odyssey

The year is 1893. Chicago is hosting the world. At the World’s Columbian Exposition, over 65,000 exhibits are strewn over 630 acres of the Midway Plaisance and Jackson Park. Structures erected specifically for the Chicago World’s Fair showcase technological advancements, including one poised to reshape the world—photography.

“A new technological medium, such as photography in the mid-19th century, can change our world profoundly,” said Marc Maillot, the associate director and chief curator of the University of Chicago’s Institute of the Study of Ancient Cultures (ISAC). “Chicago museums house some of the most important collections of 19th-century photography in the world.”

On the eve of photography’s 200th anniversary, the special exhibition Staging the East: Orientalist Photography in Chicago Collections showcases photography displayed at the Fair and the depths of the ISAC’s photographic archives—more than 100,000 negatives documenting the Institute’s excavations and research in the Middle East and North Africa since 1892.

The exhibition also highlights UChicago’s significant contributions to this history with loans from the Art Institute of Chicago, the Hanna Holborn Gray Special Collections Research Center and the Smart Museum of Art.

“These images record endangered or even vanished monuments and landscapes, allowing fruitful comparison with our time and the increased threats that cultural heritage is facing today,” said Maillot, who curated the exhibition. “This collection is oftentimes the only source of information left for researchers.”

Photography’s Origins

Maillot first encountered the ISAC’s scholarship and extensive photo archives as a graduate student at Sorbonne University, in Paris.

“I had this project in mind for many years,” said the archaeologist, who has conducted fieldwork in Sudan since 2007.

The exhibition also highlights photography’s early days as a medium. The first permanent photograph was taken in 1826; the daguerreotype, the first publicly available photographic method, was introduced in 1839.

By the start of the Chicago World’s Fair, photography’s popularity had only ballooned in size. For the Fair’s estimated 27 million visitors, the diverse array of photographs exhibited would be their first and only glance at ancient monuments across the globe.

Staging the East sheds light on a specific subset of photography: archaeological photography.