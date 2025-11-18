ISAC launches Data Research Center to advance digital discovery in the humanities

The University of Chicago’s Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures has launched a new initiative, which brings together data science, AI and the humanities to transform how scholars study the ancient world.

The ISAC Data Research Center represents a major step forward in the Institute’s century-long tradition of pioneering research on the civilizations of the ancient Middle East and North Africa. It integrates ISAC’s research archives and databases into a unified center dedicated to supporting digital scholarship, open access, and computational research across disciplines.

“This is a transformative step for ISAC and for the study of ancient cultures,” said Prof. Timothy P. Harrison, director of ISAC. “The Data Research Center gives our researchers, students and collaborators the tools to connect data across disciplines—from archaeology and linguistics to geoscience and computer science—redefining how we explore the human past.”

The launch of the Data Research Center marks a new phase in ISAC’s evolution into a 21st-century research institute where ancient materials meet modern methods. By combining traditional scholarship with state-of-the-art digital tools, ISAC is positioning itself and UChicago as a global leader in the digital study of ancient civilizations.

Through the center, ISAC researchers and collaborators can access, visualize and analyze vast digital assets including more than a million records documenting the ancient world. These data resources underpin new work in natural language processing, geospatial modeling, and cultural heritage preservation, creating opportunities for discovery at scales previously impossible.