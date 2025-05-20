UChicago master’s programs meet demand in evolving job market

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories featuring master’s degree programs at the University of Chicago.

Graduate students today are seeking degrees that offer more than just credentials: They want skills, purpose and the power to make change. As the global job market evolves and new societal challenges emerge in fields such as climate science and AI, employers want future leaders who can address complex problems and drive innovation. 

To meet these demands, the University of Chicago has deepened its master’s degree offerings. It has launched new programs in finance and management, digital humanities, environmental and biomedical sciences, and more—all while enhancing current programs to build upon UChicago’s legacy of academic rigor and interdisciplinary inquiry. The University also introduced a program that allows College students to earn both undergraduate and master’s degrees in as little as five years. 

UChicago master’s programs prepare students to tackle pressing global issues and become leaders in fields including nonprofits, government, academia and industry. For those looking to pivot their careers or pursue doctoral studies, these programs offer a strong academic foundation and hands-on research experience.

“Graduate education has always been central to the University’s mission, and through these programs we are building on that legacy with innovative approaches to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world,” Provost Katherine Baicker said. “Whether students are accelerating their education through our 4+1 program or training for a new career in an emerging field, our master’s degrees offer an exceptionally rigorous and flexible foundation. What sets UChicago apart is the depth of inquiry, interdisciplinary training and real-world relevance that empower our graduates to address society’s most complex challenges and make a lasting impact in their fields as intellectually nimble leaders.”

Historic commitment to graduate education

UChicago’s enduring commitment to graduate education is rooted in its founding principles. In 1892, the Graham School became the first academic unit established by founding President William Rainey Harper. In 1930, President Robert Maynard Hutchins created four graduate divisions across the humanities and the sciences to foster research collaboration, both within academic disciplines and across the University’s intellectual community.

Today, UChicago offers more than 100 graduate-level programs through full-time, part-time, executive and online formats, including more than 40 master’s programs that serve more than 6,700 students from 100 countries. Graduates have gone on to positions at hedge funds, nonprofit foundations, consultancies, banks and universities, among others—and have succeeded as the result of their UChicago training.

UChicago master’s students benefit from hands-on research, fieldwork and partnerships with leading organizations. They learn foundational theory alongside practical application from world-renowned faculty in cutting-edge labs, in programs that span rapidly growing fields such as AI, molecular engineering and the digital humanities.

For example, UChicago’s Master of Arts in Digital Studies—the newest program in the Arts & Humanities—trains students to use data analysis and coding in humanities research. After graduating from the program, Jose Hernandez, AM’23, took a role as a digital humanities technology specialist at Florida State University’s Research Computing Center. He helps create digital humanities curricula and workshops and is working on a quantum computing project at universities in Puerto Rico and on the U.S. mainland.

“If it weren’t for the Digital Studies program, none of this would have been a possibility,” he said. “It’s really tough for people in the humanities to gain these skills, and UChicago provides you access to this knowledge. The digital age is yours.”

The UChicago Advanced Scholars 4+1 program launched as a pilot in the fall of 2022 and has grown to encompass 24 master’s programs across seven divisions and schools. It simplifies the admissions process for undergraduates, allowing them to apply as early as their second year, while offering tuition scholarships, internship funding and career support.

This past academic year, nearly 750 students applied to the program. That's more than triple the amount from 4+1’s inaugural year. 

“The 4+1 program has opened a powerful new pathway for College students to extend their UChicago education and advance their professional journeys,” said Meredith Daw, associate vice president and executive director of Career Advancement. “It reflects our deep commitment to supporting students as they grow as leaders, scholars and changemakers.”

Connecting and supporting students

UChicago provides a supportive career ecosystem for master’s students, including:

  • An extensive employer network that connects students to employers through on-campus recruiting, mentorship programs and consulting projects
  • Opportunities to network with peers and alumni, forming lifelong connections 
  • Internships and hands-on experiential learning opportunities to help students build their resume and stand out in the job market 

Students also form a dynamic and diverse community, engaging in student organizations, networking events and collaborative projects, building connections beyond the classroom. 

Located just south of downtown, UChicago’s main Hyde Park campus is located in a major global city, giving students access to internships, employers and a rich culture.

“Chicago isn’t just a backdrop—it’s an extension of the classroom,” said Jason Merchant, vice provost for Academic Affairs and faculty director of UChicagoGRAD, which supports students through their graduate careers. “UChicago’s deep connection to the city gives our students exceptional advantages, with unparalleled access to leading employers, a world-renowned medical center, and a vibrant ecosystem for culture, innovation and entrepreneurship. It’s one of the most dynamic places in the world to launch or enrich a career.”

