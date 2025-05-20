‘Immersive and transformative’: UChicago’s master’s in arts and humanities

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories featuring master’s degree programs at the University of Chicago.

After working at an arts nonprofit after graduation, Francis Feng wanted to complement her undergraduate degree in music business with a graduate degree that could offer the deep, critical thinking she needed to grow professionally and personally.

She decided to pursue a master’s degree in Digital Studies—the newest program in the Division of the Arts & Humanities at the University of Chicago—where she discovered a unique combination of computational methods and humanities research.

“On the one hand, you get to do research projects surrounding literature, music and history; on the other, we learn about natural language processing, machine learning and data visualizations,” said Feng, a first-year student in the program that specializes in digital texts and culture. “That’s what interests me about the program—the nerdy, technical aspect plus my love for humanities. The program provides a great balance between the two.”

UChicago has been at the forefront of humanities education since its graduate division—the largest in the U.S.—was established in 1930. With a commitment to interdisciplinarity and academic rigor, the division brings together disciplines to investigate the bigger questions through its Master of Arts Program in the Humanities (MAPH), Master of Digital Studies of Language, Culture, and History, Master of Arts Program in Middle Eastern Studies, and Master's of Fine Arts .

“It really comes down to the core principles of an arts and humanities education,” said Sarah Brock, director of enrollment strategy and recruitment in the Division of the Arts & Humanities. “They’re often called the soft skills, like critical thinking, synthesizing large amounts of information, making connections across materials and disciplines, and they are extremely transferable.”