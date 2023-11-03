UChicago event commemorates five-year anniversary of Hong Kong campus

The celebration also highlighted ongoing scholarship on the Hong Kong campus, especially with the newest cohort of Chicago Booth’s Executive MBA - Asia students.

“We are delighted to reconnect in person with our Asia-based community, including Booth alumni, students, and local partners, to commemorate both the Hong Kong campus’ fifth anniversary and Chicago Booth’s 125 years of offering a transformative global business education,” said Madhav Rajan, dean of Chicago Booth and the George Pratt Shultz Professor of Accounting.

The campus in Hong Kong opened in November 2018 as a hub in the Asia-Pacific region for leaders, researchers, and students in science, technology, medicine, research, law, the arts, and other areas of study. It hosts Chicago Booth’s Executive MBA (EMBA) - Asia program and nearly 75 percent of Chicago Booth students at the campus in Hong Kong travel from across the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the campus’ iconic Mount Davis location is also home to the Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Heritage Courtyard and Interpretation Centre, which invites the Hong Kong community to learn about the site’s historic importance through guided tours and rotating exhibitions.

Mark Barnekow, executive director of the campus in Hong Kong, opened the Oct. 28 celebration by highlighting the campus’ transformation into a thriving hub of creativity and intellectual inquiry.

“We are committed to fostering and cultivating innovation and entrepreneurship that empowers trailblazers to shape the future of business in Asia and beyond at our campus that is on the doorstep of some of the fastest-growing and most populous economies in the world,” he said.