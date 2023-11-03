UChicago event commemorates five-year anniversary of Hong Kong campus

The University of Chicago commemorated the five-year anniversary of The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex – The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong during a daylong event on Oct. 28 that highlighted academic scholarship and also celebrated the 125th anniversary of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
In a video message played at the commemoration, President Paul Alivisatos underscored UChicago’s presence in Hong Kong as a “cornerstone of our global engagement.”
“Since its opening in late 2018, the campus in Hong Kong has allowed the University of Chicago to become a key player in the East Asian academic and intellectual ecosystems, bringing our expertise to bear where relevant and learning in turn from our colleagues here. This has allowed us to draw an uninterrupted line between our efforts and priorities in Chicago and East Asia.”