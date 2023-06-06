10 years of ‘creative possibilities’ showcased at Logan Birthday Bash

Bright steel drums greeted attendees as they entered, and danced into, the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts. Chicago’s Epic Steel was one of over 25 groups, performers and artists featured at the Logan Center’s 10th Anniversary Birthday Bash, held Sunday, May 21.

Community partners, artists, staff and students were invited to explore the vast 10-story building to sample highlights of what the Logan Center offers all year round. Around each corner and along each floor, attendees could see and make art.

Participants were also invited to step into the story booth to share their own memories of Logan. Cards and posters prompted visitors to fill in their thoughts about the arts hub. “Isobel thinks the Logan Center is full of possibilities,” one read. “I’ll never forget the moment at the Logan Center when we shared, we sang and we greeted each other,” said another.