Ways to celebrate Juneteenth 2025

Starting June 20, explore Flags of Freedom, a Juneteenth art exhibition presented by the UChicago Library in collaboration with SkyART, the Black Metropolis Research Consortium , and Black visual arts researcher Rashieda Witter. The exhibition showcases original flag-inspired works created by South Side youth artists from SkyART in the spirit of Juneteenth. Open to the public.

Looking for meaningful ways to celebrate and reflect? Below are events supported by the University of Chicago 2025 Juneteenth Celebration funding program that recognize the holiday.

Today, Juneteenth is a recognized federal holiday that marks the abolition of slavery in the U.S.

On June 19, 1865, “General Order No. 3” was read in Galveston, Texas, bringing news of freedom to enslaved people more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Saturday, June 14

Hear stories from Kucha and Baba Tony at the Chicago Public Library

2-3 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Branch (3436 S. King Drive)

Join storytellers Kucha and Baba Tony for stories and songs celebrating Juneteenth. Stick around for a book giveaway and snacks provided by UChicago and UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. Families of all ages can register here.

Attend the 6th annual Juneteenth Family Festival of Beverly/Morgan Park

Noon to 7 p.m.

110th and Longwood Drive

Enjoy live entertainment, face painting, African drumming, family sports, vendors, science experiments and community health services. Care2Prevent will provide free HIV and sexually transmitted infection screenings, sexual health education and prevention resources to community members.

Tuesday, June 17

Attend PME’s immersive Juneteenth experience

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eckhardt Research Center, Room 161

Explore interactive visual displays that bring the history of Juneteenth to life. At 1 p.m., join the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering for a community conversation on the historical and contemporary relevance of Juneteenth.

Wednesday, June 18

Knit and crochet with the Committed Knitters

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Green Line Performing Arts Center (329 E. Garfield Boulevard)

Spend the day with the Committed Knitters for a fun-filled knit fest that celebrates freedom, creativity and collective care—one stitch at a time. Free and open to seasoned stitchers or the crafting-curious. Complimentary snacks and drinks, special giveaways, free yarn and needles provided for all participants.

Thursday, June 19

Celebrate at the DuSable Black History Museum

8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

DuSable Museum and Education Center (740 E. 56th Place)

Join the DuSable Museum for a full day of celebration and reflection at the Juneteenth Annual Community BBQ. Enjoy education, entertainment, food and local vendors that honor Black history, culture and freedom.

Attend a book talk with economist Daryl Fairweather, author of Hate the Game

12:30-2 p.m.

Saieh Hall, Room 021 (5757 S. University Avenue)

Join Expanding Discovery in Economics+ for a discussion with Daryl Fairweather, the first Black woman to receive an economics Ph.D. from UChicago, and current chief economist at real estate marketplace Redfin. Fairweather will share insights from her recent book Hate the Game: Economic Cheat Codes for Life, Love, and Work, which applies behavioral economics and game theory concepts to the real world. Please RSVP.

Saturday, June 21

Digitize your family history at the UChicago Library

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Regenstein Library, Room 122 (1100 E. 57th Street)

Learn how to preserve your family history for future generations with UChicago Library experts. Bring up to 20 documents, photos or small flat items for a 20-minute digitization session. The first 50 households will receive a free archival starter kit for at-home preservation. Open to all with RSVP. Light refreshments served.

Monday, June 23

Take a bus tour of Chicago’s Underground Railroad sites

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pick-up at 59th and Woodlawn. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to departure.

Learn about the historic Chicago to Detroit Freedom Trail, an essential route on the Underground Railroad that passed through Chicago’s Far South Side at the Little Calumet River. Hosted by the Midwest Underground Railroad Network and UChicago WISE, this event includes a keynote discussion and a Freedom Trail bus tour to key South Side sites. RSVP to secure your spot.

Saturday, July 12

Attend a Black sexual health fair

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Village (1525 E. 55th Street Suite 310)

Stop by Liberating Love: A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Sexual Health hosted by the Center of HIV Elimination. This free, community-centered event will feature healing and educational workshops and a body positivity movement session.

Sundays, July 13 to August 17

Attend a film series highlighting Black motherhood

1-4 p.m.

Logan Center for the Arts Screening Room 201

This July and August, stop by the Logan Center for Mothering on Screen, a free film and discussion series featuring six films that explore the experiences of black mothers across decades, landscapes and social contexts.

A catered group discussion will follow each screening. Free and open to all! Please RSVP.

Film screening schedule: