UChicago’s Class of 2025 urged to ‘forge a stronger future’

Odunsi’s remarks highlighted UChicago’s 539th Convocation celebration, in which students from the University’s schools and divisions received their degrees on a sun-splashed morning on the Main Quadrangles.

President Paul Alivisatos encouraged the Class of 2025 to carry forward UChicago's values as they step into the next chapter.

“Take stock of the habits of mind and culture you have cultivated within the spaces and among the people here,” said Alivisatos. “You are ready to lead in this world. You are not just graduates of this University—you are stewards of its ethos.”

He said that spirit would serve them well in a fast-changing world that will be “transformed in ways we cannot imagine” by the “technological revolution” of rapidly advancing AI and other innovations.



“And yet, with such major change I am confident that your education in how to think will be enduring,” said Alivisatos. “We will all be fortunate to benefit from a world made better by your curiosity and intellect.”

‘Relentlessly pursuing progress’

Drawing on his career in immunotherapy, Odunsi underscored the importance—and possibility—of achieving landmark goals for humanity, such as curing cancer, and called on graduates to apply themselves fully in their lives.

“When I faced a choice between accepting limits or pursuing new possibilities, I chose to push forward,” said Odunsi, who directs the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center. “This decision changed my life's trajectory, allowing me to grow not only as a doctor and scientist but as a human being. By relentlessly pursuing progress, we free ourselves from past limitations.”

Odunsi recounted his experience growing up in Nigeria, where his mother was an elementary school teacher, and his father was a high school principal who “spent his days mentoring students and his nights reminding me that ‘to whom much is given, much is expected.”