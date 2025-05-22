UChicago announces 2025 winners of Quantrell and Ph.D. teaching awards

As a UChicago alumna, Gilburd knows what it takes to complete an undergraduate degree here. She has also been able to hone her teaching skills over the past decade on campus by learning from former instructors turned colleagues, such as fellow history Prof. Steven Pincus, Jan Goldstein, Michael Geyer and John Boyer.

“The professors always took our interpretation of history seriously and engaged with our arguments in earnest,” Gilburd recalled. “That’s very important. That helped shape me both as a student and professor.”

It is that experience that she tries to recreate in each of her courses. Gilburd does this through historiography—the study of the writing of history—and uses archival documents and other primary sources to give students the tools to develop their own perspectives. One way in which she does this is by playing songs in her Soviet classes to build an emotional connection to the past.

“When we study 20th century history, we have a rare ability to hear the past, to immerse ourselves in the sounds that surrounded our subjects,” said Gilburd. “If you play Soviet songs, you can capture the emotional charge and cultural changes from year to year, decade to decade. I would feel remiss if my classes didn’t take this opportunity since it literally allows you to hear the past.”

By the time each course reaches its conclusion at the end of the quarter, Gilburd has just one lesson that she hopes her students will have learned—to keep exploring.

“I don’t have a big message. I only hope that my class has ignited enough interest for students to explore its topics on their own, to read further. I am always happy to recommend additional readings as well as to welcome students back to discuss what they’ve read.”

Some of her students are taking her up on that. One wrote that Gilburd is a “truly wonderful mentor to study under” with vast knowledge of her field.

“What is more, she is willing to expend immense amounts of time and energy to learn about subjects she is not as familiar with for the benefit of students,” the student wrote. “[She] goes above and beyond in tailoring advice and feedback to each individual student.”

Lenore Grenoble, the John Matthews Manly Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Linguistics

Lenore Grenoble sees the world through language. The linguist pushes her students to look beyond words to examine the assumptions we make about how others speak.

“I feel it's really, really important that students take some linguistics,” she said. “Not just because I'm a linguist, but because we're humans, and language is integral to being human.”

Originally trained in Slavic linguistics, Grenoble now conducts fieldwork across the globe, focusing on the Arctic (Greenland and Siberia), and occasionally Cameroon and Senegal, taking students along when possible.

She currently studies language shift and endangerment, which happens when children stop learning a language and switch, typically, to the dominant one in their region.