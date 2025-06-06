‘We made it’: Class Day speakers share lessons from College

After the graduating students spoke, prominent political analyst David Axelrod, AB’76, delivered the keynote address. Axelrod, who was the founding director of UChicago’s Institute of Politics and was the chief strategist to former President Barack Obama, spoke about his own experience at the College—and how it guided his life and career.

“But thinking back to my own years as a student, I’m actually more than honored and humbled to be here. I’m also a little surprised,” he said. “And I think it's safe to say were my professors here, may they rest in peace, they would be more like astonished!”

While many of his peers were drawn to the College at the time for what he called the “Life of the Mind,” for Axelrod, the city of Chicago was the greatest attraction. He talked about the important role UChicago has played in his life—how he met his wife on campus and got married in Bond Chapel, how attending in the ‘60s and the political turmoil he experienced in the city helped shape his future. He also shared how his academic path wasn’t the smoothest but was one he came to appreciate and understand over time.

He acknowledged that the graduates will be stepping out into a world filled with uncertainty, but that they also enter it with the power to harness change.

“Regardless of where you go from here or what you do, your voices, your votes, and your commitment to the ‘Life of the World,’ will make the difference—unless you come to believe that they won’t, and walk away. I’m betting you won’t,” said Axelrod.