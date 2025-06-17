High dose radiation therapy may fuel cancer spread, UChicago study finds

A new study from the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center reveals that radiation therapy can spur growth in untreated metastatic tumors—even if they’re distant from the site being treated.

Scientists have long observed the “abscopal effect,” in which radiation to one tumor causes other, untreated tumors to shrink. But the UChicago team saw the opposite, with untreated metastatic tumors growing with high dose radiation. In a play on words, they dubbed this response the “badscopal effect.”

They believe this unexpected response happens because high dose radiation increases the production of a protein called amphiregulin by tumor cells that are directly treated with radiation. High amounts of amphiregulin weaken the immune system’s ability to fight cancer and make cancer cells better at protecting themselves.

The findings point to promising new therapeutic strategies that could lead to more effective treatments for metastatic cancer.

Radiotherapy: A double-edged sword?

Radiotherapy is often used alone or in combination with surgery and chemotherapy to control localized tumors. More recently, radiotherapy has been used to treat cancers that have limited spread, a condition known as oligometastasis.

Scientists believe radiotherapy activates the immune system, producing regression in tumors at distant sites that are not directly treated with radiation, as in the abscopal effect. However, many patients who receive radiation for oligometastasis or as part of an immunotherapy regimen fail to respond to treatment because of the growth of distant metastasis.

“Our lab postulated that high doses of radiation might actually promote tumor growth at unirradiated sites under certain conditions, potentially accounting for some of these failures,” said senior author Ralph Weichselbaum, chair and Daniel K. Ludwig Distinguished Service Professor of Radiation and Cellular Oncology at UChicago Medicine.

“Studies from the 1940s suggested radiation might cause tumor spread, but that never made sense to me because radiation is a highly effective anti-cancer agent within the tumor bed,” Weichselbaum said. “However, the communication between the irradiated site and distant metastatic sites is fascinating.”

Uncovering the ‘badscopal’ effect

To investigate this tumor-to-tumor interaction, the research team analyzed biopsy samples from a clinical trial in which patients with different types of cancer treated with high dose focused radiotherapy known as Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) and checkpoint blockade.

That clinical trial team, led by Prof. Steven Chmura, the director of Clinical and Translational Research for Radiation Oncology at UChicago, found that tumors at preexisting metastatic sites increased in size following SBRT, suggesting radiation might promote tumor growth.