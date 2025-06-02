UChicago Convocation 2025 celebration to begin June 6

The University of Chicago community and its graduating students will celebrate Convocation this weekend with a series of events across campus honoring the Class of 2025.

The main University-wide ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, with a procession into the Main Quadrangles. During the traditional “calling together” of the UChicago community, President Paul Alivisatos will provide remarks and confer degrees to candidates.

This year’s Convocation faculty speaker is Prof. Kunle Odunsi, a renowned oncologist and director of the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center.

On Friday, June 6, the College will celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2025 at Class Day. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature addresses from David Axelrod, AB’76, senior advisor to former President Barack Obama and the founding director of UChicago's Institute of Politics; as well as graduating College students.

UChicago’s divisions and schools also will hold diploma and hooding ceremonies throughout the weekend.

For those unable to attend, the Class Day and Convocation ceremonies will be webcast on the UChicago News website. For more information, and a full schedule of ceremonies across campus, visit the Convocation website.

Members of the University community, along with their family and friends, are invited to share photos, memories and congratulatory messages on social media using #UChicago2025.

UChicago to honor distinguished scholars

During the main Convocation ceremony on June 7, the University will recognize faculty members for excellence in teaching and mentorship with presentations of the Llewellyn John and Harriet Manchester Quantrell Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching and the Faculty Awards for Excellence in Ph.D. Teaching and Mentoring. UChicago will also award an honorary degree to renowned climate scientist Eli Tziperman.

Event logistics

Information about the weekend’s events can be found on the Convocation website. Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place throughout Hyde Park. Convocation shuttles can be tracked at the UChicago Passio GO! website.

Please note that all bags are subject to inspection before entering the Main Quadrangles. Items that may disrupt other guests from seeing or hearing the ceremony are not permitted inside the Main Quadrangles.