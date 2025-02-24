UChicago to present honorary degree to climate scientist at Convocation 2025

The University of Chicago will present an honorary degree to renowned climate scientist Eli Tziperman during its Convocation ceremony on June 7.

A professor at Harvard University, Tziperman has been described as the leading scientist of his generation in the fields of theoretical climate and ocean dynamics. He has made profound advances across a broad array of areas in climate science, including in the study of tropical climate variability and past climates. He is currently the Pamela and Vasco McCoy Jr. Professor of Oceanography and Applied Physics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Harvard.

His emphasis is on the central role of internal dynamics in governing the climate system, and the outstanding breadth of his contributions has helped define climate science. The distinguishing feature of his work is the use of simplified, yet deep and elegant, mathematical models designed to reduce extremely complex systems to their most important elements—to understand the essential physics of key mechanisms at work in the natural world.

Learn more about this year’s Convocation ceremony at the Convocation website.