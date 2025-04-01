Kunle Odunsi named speaker for UChicago’s 2025 Convocation ceremony

Prof. Kunle Odunsi has been named the speaker for the University of Chicago’s Convocation ceremony on June 7.

A renowned expert in immunology and immunotherapies for cancer, Odunsi is a gynecologic oncologist who specializes in the treatment of ovarian cancer. He serves as the director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center and Dean for Oncology in the Biological Sciences Division—positions he has held since joining the UChicago faculty in 2021.

“I am delighted to address the Class of 2025 at this year’s Convocation ceremonies,” said Odunsi, who is also the AbbVie Foundation Distinguished Service Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “These students have spent years learning how others created bold visions; and with this important milestone in their journey, they have the chance to go out in the world and make their own visions into reality.”

Odunsi’s research focuses on immune recognition and tolerance in ovarian cancer—and translating these findings to first in human clinical trials. He pioneered the development of antigen-specific vaccine therapy and next-generation cellular therapies to prolong remission rates in women with ovarian cancer. Currently he is co-principal investigator on the Roswell Park–University of Chicago Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) in ovarian cancer.

Among Odunsi’s many honors and awards, he is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, The Association of American Physicians, fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, fellow of The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of the United Kingdom, a recipient of the Rosalind Franklin Excellence in Ovarian Cancer Research Award, The Society for Reproductive Investigation Distinguished Scientist Award, and The Society of Gynecologic Oncology Innovation Award. He has authored or co-authored more than 420 publications and contributed to several books and book chapters.

When Odunsi joined UChicago’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in March 2021, he became only the second Black director of a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the 50 years since the National Cancer Act established the country’s cancer centers program. In 2027, UChicago will open a 575,000-square-foot pavilion dedicated to cancer treatment and research—a first-of-its-kind facility in Illinois.

Information about Convocation weekend

The 539th Convocation celebration—the annual “calling together” of the UChicago community—will begin June 6 with the College’s Class Day held on the Main Quadrangles. The event will honor graduating College students and will feature an address by David Axelrod, AB’76, the founding director of UChicago’s Institute of Politics.

Ceremonies for the College and UChicago’s schools and divisions will take place from June 6-8. For more information, visit the Convocation website.