Grant funds Smart Museum-Divinity School partnership to research religious objects

The University of Chicago has received a $2.45 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiative.

The grant will support the four-year project, Afterlives: Engaging Objects of Religious Origin in Museum Collections, a collaboration between the Smart Museum of Art and the Divinity School’s Martin Marty Center for the Public Understanding of Religion.

In its first phase, the project will focus on conducting provenance research—tracing an object’s history from its origin to the present day—on objects of religious origin within the Smart’s permanent collection. The museum recently repatriated a sacred 18th-century painting discovered to have been stolen from an order of Buddhist monks in South Korea.

“This transformative grant enables the Smart Museum to deepen its commitment to ethical stewardship, rigorous research and transparency,” said Vanja Malloy, the Dana Feitler Director of the Smart Museum. “Provenance research helps us restore historical context, honor the religious and secular communities connected to our collections, and contribute meaningfully to a growing field of scholarship.”

The Smart will partner with the Marty Center to bring together scholars and members of the wider public to discuss how religion connects to urgent social issues.