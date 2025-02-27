Martin E. Marty, ‘most influential interpreter of religion’ in U.S., 1928-2025

In 1963, Marty joined the faculty of the Divinity School. Over the next three decades, he wrote more than 50 books and 5,000 articles, essays, reviews, and papers; and served as editor of the newsletter Context and senior editor for The Christian Century. His most influential scholarship included the National Book Award-winning Righteous Empire: The Protestant Experience in America (1972), as well as dozens of influential works such as A Cry of Absence (1983), Pilgrims in Their Own Land (1984), and the three-volume Modern American Religion (1986–96).

“I was privileged to know Marty—first as a student, then as a colleague and ultimately as a dear friend,” said Richard Rosengarten, AM’88, PhD’94, Associate Professor of Religion and Literature at the Divinity School. “Throughout Marty treated me as his equal, which was at once characteristically generous and utterly incongruous. To me he was, always, a teacher: remarkable for the breadth and depth of his knowledge, unfailingly interesting, generous, and generative in his attention. I’ve learned a modest fraction of what he made available, yet it is an enormous gift.”

Among his most significant scholarly achievements was the six-year “Fundamentalism Project” (1988–94), which he co-directed with his former advisee R. Scott Appleby. Funded by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the MacArthur Foundation, this international project examined the role of conservative religious movements in societies worldwide, expanding Marty’s focus beyond the American context to global interfaith concerns. The project resulted in five pioneering volumes of case studies and analytical essays that quickly became the standard works in comparative political religion.

“Only an intellectual giant with Marty’s combination of multidisciplinary fluency and vast erudition could have foreseen the inbreaking of wave upon wave of modern anti-pluralist, anti-modernist assaults upon the liberal worldviews and institutions from the ‘benighted’ margins of Western and Westernized societies,” said Appleby, AM’79, PhD’85, the Keough Hesburgh Professor of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame. “In taking on such a massive comparative project with ideological pitfalls to the left and the right, Marty stayed true to his instincts to come ‘not to condemn, not to praise, but to understand.’ The result was a milestone in the study of the history of religions and secularities.”

Marty was also a devoted mentor to UChicago students, including Appleby. Over his 35-year tenure, he supervised or co-supervised 115 dissertations.

Speaking to the University of Chicago Magazine in 1998 about how he’d like to be remembered, Marty said: “That I was a good teacher. That’s been my great joy, where I’ve always gotten the most pleasure.” He went on to explain: “I take more pleasure in the fact that there are more than 100 people I was thesis adviser to, more pleasure in a new book by [former students] than one of my own.”

Beyond academia

Marty’s accomplishments earned numerous accolades, including the National Humanities Medal, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences Medal, the University of Chicago Alumni Medal, and the Distinguished Service Medal of the Association of Theological Schools. He received 80 honorary doctorates and, in 1998, was awarded the Order of Lincoln in Religion by the governor of Illinois. In recognition of his impact, the American Academy of Religion established the Martin E. Marty Award for the Public Understanding of Religion in 1996.

He retired in 1998 on his 70th birthday. The Divinity School honored him by naming the research center he founded in 1979 as the Martin Marty Center for the Public Understanding of Religion, which brings scholarly perspectives to bear on religious questions facing the wider public.

Marty’s scholarship and influence continued well past retirement. He wrote a weekly column for the Marty Center’s newsletter Sightings, and continued to speak to the public and the media about religion.

The Chicago Sun-Times recently wrote about Marty’s impact, pointing to division within the country after the 2024 election, urging readers to “be a Martin Marty, not a Billy Graham.”

“Nothing is more important than to keep the richness of our pluralism alive,” the article quoted Marty as saying. “To be aware of many different people and different ways, and deal with it.”

In 1952, Marty married Elsa Schumacher, the year he graduated from seminary. Together, they raised four children and two permanent foster children and enjoyed family camping trips across the country, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. She died in September 1981 from brain cancer—a 10-month struggle that became the subject of Marty’s memoir A Cry of Absence: Reflections for the Winter of the Heart.

Marty later married Harriet J. Meyer in 1982.

Marty is survived by his wife Harriet; sons Joel (Susie), John (Connie), Peter (Susan), and Micah; lifetime foster daughter Fran Garcia Carlson and lifetime foster son Jeff Garcia; stepdaughter Ursula Meyer (Jamie Newcomb); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and admirers. In addition to his parents and wife, Elsa, he was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Burger and brother Myron Marty.

A campus memorial service will be held at a later date.

— This article includes material adapted from the University of Chicago Magazine.