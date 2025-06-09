Software startup wins 2025 Edward L. Kaplan, ’71, New Venture Challenge

Rayni, a software startup company whose AI platform helps scientists operate lab instruments, won first place in the world-renowned Edward L. Kaplan, ’71, New Venture Challenge, during which a record-breaking $2.267 million was awarded to the ten finalist teams. Rayni was awarded the Rattan L. Khosa First-Place Prize and a total investment of $835,000.

“It was an extremely competitive year. We had seven teams that we considered for first place during the deliberations. We ended up choosing Rayni, but it was the deepest set of teams we’ve had to date. They were all great,” said Steven Kaplan, Neubauer Family Distinguished Service Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and the Kessenich E.P. Faculty Director of the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

“This year’s startups were some of the strongest yet—and at more than $2.2 million, it’s the most we’ve ever awarded, but it’s also the most ever awarded in any university-based business plan competition in the world,” added Mark Tebbe, adjunct professor of entrepreneurship at Chicago Booth and entrepreneur-in-residence at the Polsky Center.

The finalists represented a diverse group of startups. They presented their business plans to a judging panel made up of nearly 30 investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, many of them Booth alumni, who deliberated behind closed doors before announcing the winners.

A B2B SaaS company, Rayni and its AI-powered platform helps scientists get instant, reliable guidance for operating complex lab instruments—reducing time spent on trials, wasted precious samples and emotional frustration.

“I’m so glad I came to Booth and am so thankful to the Polsky Center,” said Sakshi Nag, cofounder and CEO of Rayni. “I can’t wait to get back to the lab, be back with scientists, and build this out. This means a lot—it’s been two years of insane hard work. I couldn’t have chosen a better place to be, I’m very glad for the Sakshi who three years ago applied to Booth.”

The other winners of the 2025 NVC are:

Second place: K1 Semiconductor ($668,000)

K1 Semiconductor provides a breakthrough wafer processing service that enhances the efficiency and economics of advanced chip manufacturing. Its proprietary wafer-splitting platform technology enables up to 20x wafer reuse and works across a range of high-performance semiconductor materials, powering the future of mobility, clean energy, industrial automation, defense and AI infrastructure.

*Included in the prize total, K1 Semiconductor also was awarded the Moonshot Prize ($25,000), which is awarded to a team whose unique technology is catalyzing innovative solutions to global challenges.

Third place: Solitude Labs ($440,000)

Solitude Labs is developing a zero-trust, decentralized secure communications platform for edge devices on the grid. The platform is compatible with any type of edge device, is network agnostic and will provide users with a seamless and intuitive UI to integrate and manage communication.

*Included in the prize total, Solitude was awarded additional investment ($30,000) through the new Polsky Energy Transition Leadership Program.

Fourth place: NutraCareU ($85,000)

NutraCareU delivers personalized, precision nutrition solutions for individuals with chronic conditions by leveraging digitalization and a dynamic feedback loop structure. They will focus on type 2 diabetes and obesity patients at the early stage.

Fifth place: MOOJ ($68,000)

MOOJ Foods is a South Asian health foods company that is reimagining traditional staples. Its protein-infused paneer (Indian cheese) is a protein-dense meat alternative with 30 grams of protein for only 135 calories and 0 grams of fat.

*Included in the prize total, MOOJ also won the People’s Choice Award, a $5,000 cash prize voted on by the audience.

Sixth place: relos ($65,000)

relos facilitates residential real estate transactions by converting purchase contracts into actionable, interactive timelines for realtors, their clients, and other stakeholders, resulting in faster, compliant closings.

Seventh place: GovChime ($43,000)

GovChime is an AI-enabled ERP solution that transforms how small businesses access and execute government contracts by simplifying the complex federal procurement process. As a complete contracting partner, GovChime serves as the prime contractor while maintaining direct project oversight, managing the entire contract lifecycle and enabling small businesses to focus on their core competencies without the substantial investment typically required to build internal capabilities.

Eighth place: Mudita Earth ($33,000)

Mudita Earth delivers an affordable botanical-based and dermatologist-backed skincare line, formulated for all skin tones and types, with a focus on the unique needs of melanated skin. Rooted in farming heritage, they offer clean, effective ingredients—free from toxic additives.

Ninth place: Ampable ($20,000)

Ampable provides a zero-cost, fully managed EV charging solution for multifamily properties. It helps property owners boost tenant satisfaction and Net Operating Income by installing, maintaining, and managing dedicated EV chargers.

*Included in the prize total, Ampable was awarded additional investment ($20,000) through the new Polsky Energy Transition Leadership Program.

Tenth place: Selene ($10,000)

Selene is a quant trading firm in the sports betting markets using mathematical frameworks and projection modeling to identify market inefficiencies and achieve outsized returns. Its portfolio covers 20+ sportsbooks, with strategies across outlier, correlated, and arbitrage trades.

Since it began in 1997, the NVC has since graduated more than 200 companies still in operation today, including nationally known brands such as Grubhub, Braintree/Venmo, Simple Mills, and Tovala, that have gone on to raise more than $1.5 billion in funding and achieve more than $11.6 billion in exits.

The Polsky Center also runs additional tracks of the NVC; this year’s winners can be found below: