UChicago master’s programs in threat and response management, biomedical informatics to relaunch in fall

The University of Chicago’s Biological Sciences Division will launch two master’s degree programs in the fall of 2026 to help prepare today’s leaders in health care, security and data science: an MS in Threat and Response Management and an MS in Biomedical Informatics.

Both programs were previously offered at UChicago’s Graham School, where they had an innovative curriculum and a long history of student success. The decision to relocate the programs aligns them more closely with the division’s faculty expertise in the rapidly evolving fields.

“These programs have a natural home within the Biological Sciences Division, which can further leverage faculty, labs and clinical partnerships to strengthen the kinds of training we provide students, support faculty research, and ultimately help advance the field,” said Samuel Volchenboum, associate dean of master’s education in the BSD. “My hope is that these programs continue to grow, adapt and prepare students to lead in their respective fields.”

Responding to real-world threats

For Assoc. Prof. Christine Babcock, co-director and an alum of the Threat and Response Management program, the program’s move to BSD’s Section of Emergency Medicine represents both growth and continuity.

“This transition connects our students directly with faculty and clinicians who live and teach emergency response every day. It strengthens the bridge between theory and real-world practice,” said Babcock, associate dean for graduate medical education.

The three concentrations in the program will allow students to focus their electives on specialized fields of study: cyber risk management, national security, and climate and environmental security.

Asst. Prof. Mike McCartin, co-director of the program, noted that Emergency Medicine faculty bring unique, hands-on perspectives to the program.

“Our faculty includes medical directors for regional EMS systems, specialists in disaster medicine, and experts in hospital preparedness,” said McCartin, a former Air Force pararescueman and current assistant director of UChicago’s Aeromedical Network. “That means our students can connect directly with professionals who manage real emergencies every day.”