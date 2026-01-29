Who’s really paying for the Trump administration tariffs?

When President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs last April, pundits on both sides of the aisle responded by describing the likely effects in superlatives.

Trump declared the duties would boost domestic production, create jobs and generate “trillions and trillions of dollars to reduce our taxes and pay down our national debt.” Critics warned of elevated prices and inflation, with some even forecasting product shortages, for residents in the United States.

The more extreme predictions on both sides appear to have been off the mark.

Research by Harvard University’s Gita Gopinath and University of Chicago Booth School of Business Prof. Brent Neiman offers an early empirical view on what tariffs are actually doing to the U.S. economy. They found that implemented rates have been lower than the announcements have suggested, but also that U.S. buyers—not foreign governments or offshore suppliers—are picking up nearly all the cost.

“In terms of who’s paying for more of it, it’s disproportionately, almost entirely so far, on the U.S. side,” Neiman said.

From targeted duties to sweeping tariffs

Trump has been advocating higher tariffs for decades. In 2018 and 2019, during his first term, his administration roughly doubled the trade-weighted average statutory tariff rate from 2% to 4%, the highest level since the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) went into force in 1994.

Those duties were focused on a few industries and China. Ultimately, 80% of those tariffs were passed through to U.S. importers, the recent study demonstrates.

The tariff regime the president unveiled last spring was far larger in size and scope. It increased statutory rates by 10 percentage points or more on imports from 88 countries and on 77 products.