New course explores 100 years of anthropology at UChicago

Anthropology is hardly a new study at the University of Chicago, nor is it a narrow field. But students, particularly in the College, now have opportunity to explore its breadth and depth through a new course: “Anthropology at Chicago.”

The UChicago Department of Anthropology has offered a version of the class for many years in its graduate program, in which new Ph.D. students meet with faculty members, read a bit of their work and discuss their research. It familiarizes students with faculty, but it also offers a sampling of paths that a student could take in the field.

In partnership with Chicago Studies, the department chose to further expose the student body to its professors and its past through a pilot version of the course for undergraduate students, adding some projects and plans to the lessons.

“What we wanted to do was create a course setting where students could hear from the faculty members themselves about the research that they're doing, read a little bit of their recent work and discuss it with them,” said Asst. Prof. Sarah Newman, director of UChicago Undergraduate Studies. “That way, students have an idea of what people are working on, how it relates to their own interests and get a sense of the person behind the research.”

Each time the class meets, the students interact with a different faculty member and have an opportunity to discuss the individual’s research agendas. The conversations happen over lunch, which Newman said helps to create a relaxing, informal atmosphere. In this undergraduate version of the course, the students are also asked to consider how researchers’ current work speaks to the department’s history.

“We're trying to give them a sense of how the discipline of anthropology has changed over time, and how the people who are practicing it now at Chicago come out of different disciplinary traditions, and then we create our own traditions when we all come together here,” Newman said.

This emphasis on history has a distinct purpose, as the UChicago Department of Anthropology will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2029. The assignments for the undergraduate students in the course include conducting oral histories with current and former faculty and graduate students, as well as researching the University archives’ Special Collections. They’re prompted to think about how the department has become what it is today, with students choosing a topic to research about its history. So far, this has ranged from profiling particular faculty members to exploring the ethics of the discipline.

The late Prof. Emeritus George W. Stocking, a historian of social anthropology at the University, previously assembled an exhibit in the Regenstein Library for the department’s 50th anniversary in 1979. Newman said the students are using Stocking’s exhibition as a jumping-off point for their work—another exhibition, to include the oral histories, is planned for the 100th anniversary.

“There is a certain kind of anthropology that is Chicago anthropology, and this department has been important in the field,” Newman said. “The oral histories and the exhibition are both meant to highlight the fact that this is a place with a rich tradition that's also always changing.”