How do tariffs work, and who will they impact? UChicago experts explain

Each day brings news of the Trump administration’s shifting trade policy, imposing tariffs one day, only to later delay or suspend them the next. On April 2, the administration announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs and a 25% tariff on all foreign-made vehicles. Conflicting narratives about who bears the economic brunt of these policies have left many U.S. consumers wondering what Trump’s tariffs could mean for their wallets.
We asked three leading University of Chicago experts to break down the basics: How do tariffs really work? Who do they impact the most? And how is this era of economic uncertainty affecting our relationships around the globe?
In this edited Q&A, we spoke to Robert Gulotty, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science; Steven Durlauf, the Frank P. Hixon Distinguished Service Professor at the Harris School of Public Policy; and Rodrigo Adão, an associate professor of economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
What are tariffs? And what’s the economic rationale for implementing them?
Gulotty: Tariffs are federal taxes, set by Congress, and applied to goods at the border. Unlike income or sales taxes, tariffs vary by product and by the originating country. Today most imports to the U.S. have low or no tariffs, but a few have high import tariffs.
Tariffs have three goals. The first is that, like any tax, tariffs raise funds for the U.S. government. Second, because tariffs only apply to imports, they can be used to redistribute money from consumers towards domestic producers. Third, tariffs can affect the global market, strategically shifting global prices or as a sanction against foreign exporting firms or exporting countries.
Who pays for tariffs?
Adão: If we go back to the trade war in 2018, there is a body of research showing that most of the impact of these tariffs was borne by consumers and firms inside the United States.
Who inside the United States is paying for the tariffs? That's a little bit harder to track, but there is some evidence that the cost is split. Some of it gets to the final consumer. When you or I go to the store to buy a new shirt, the price of that shirt increased a bit. Then the rest is being borne by those in the middle—the retailers and firms—that are purchasing those goods from foreign countries and taking them all the way to the stores to you.
What will tariffs mean for U.S. consumers?
Durlauf: Consumers are directly affected by having to pay more for goods. To give some examples, approximately 60% of U.S. vegetable consumption comes from Mexico and 25% of crude oil processed by U.S. refineries comes from Canada. Even 80% of U.S. toys originate in China. Those, and many other products, will all cost Americans more.