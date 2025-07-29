New series to examine shifting powers in U.S. government

The “Battle of the Branches” series , which debuted July 29, is a joint project of the Law School, Harris School of Public Policy and the Social Sciences Division, driven by the expertise of faculty members in those schools. Each episode features Prof. Will Baude, a leading constitutional law expert, speaking with UChicago scholars about issues such as free speech, foreign policy, judicial decrees and executive orders—and how they are impacted by the balance of power in the federal government. The series is available in both video and audio formats.

Traditional norms in Washington, D.C. surrounding executive authority, legislative oversight and judicial intervention are increasingly being tested and reshaping U.S. democracy. A new series featuring conversations with University of Chicago scholars will examine these shifts in power and influence, while highlighting research and insights from the world’s leading experts on these topics.

“There is no better time than now to carefully examine the balance of powers in American government,” said Baude, the Harry Kalven Jr. Professor of Law and faculty director of the Constitutional Law Institute at UChicago. “The University of Chicago has renowned scholars across disciplines whose expertise can help us understand timeless questions. It is also a place where complex issues can be examined from diverse points of view. Our goal with this series is to have thoughtful, scholarly discussions that help move conversations beyond headlines and to the heart of democratic governance.”

The first episode, titled “Who checks the executive?” features Baude in conversation with Assoc. Prof. Ruth Bloch Rubin of the Department of Political Science and Prof. Bridget Fahey of the Law School—discussing if, and when, Congress and the states can counterbalance presidential power.

Future episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays. Subscribe to the series on its YouTube channel or on the “Battle of the Branches” podcast page.