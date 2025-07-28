At Capitol Hill briefing, experts and officials say investment in quantum critical to future

The United States is at an inflection point for quantum technology, and continued investment and collaboration is critical to the country’s future, according to leaders from the University of Chicago, government, research and industry who spoke at a briefing on Capitol Hill on July 24. In his remarks, UChicago President Paul Alivisatos said quantum technology is poised to revolutionize industries and accelerate economic growth, comparing the current moment to the rise of artificial intelligence. “We know that there's something truly transformative possible in the area of quantum technology,” Alivisatos told staff members from congressional offices and federal agencies. “It will be possible to make extraordinary breakthroughs in communications, in cryptography, in quantum computing, but also in areas like medical imaging.”

The University organized the event—whose speakers also included U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Paul Dabbar, Indiana Sen. Todd Young, MBA’00, quantum experts from the University of Illinois and University of Wisconsin, and leaders from the Chicago Quantum Exchange and several Midwest-based quantum companies—to showcase UChicago and the Midwest’s leadership in quantum and highlight the region’s vital role in quantum’s future. Alivisatos pointed to UChicago’s collaborations with other universities and Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory as fundamental to putting it on the forefront of quantum. He underscored that realizing the technology’s potential requires ongoing partnerships across academia, government and industry. “There’s a kind of genius in the American system for science and innovation that brings all of those partners together,” he said. “When we get that right, the accomplishments are absolutely extraordinary. We have that possibility in quantum.” “It is our moment to make sure that we continue to lead, that we continue to collaborate and invest, to make sure this technology not only succeeds in the future, but succeeds here,” said Nadya Mason, dean of the UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and interim vice president for Science, Innovation, and Partnerships.

Dabbar echoed the need for collaboration, particularly in the face of rising competition from other countries. “This is the time to push it over the edge,” he said. Dabbar said the administration is developing a quantum strategy, with priorities that include quantum networking, sensing and manufacturing. He also noted that the administration will encourage Congress to reauthorize the National Quantum Initiative to provide funding to accelerate quantum research and development. Young told the audience that quantum investment has bipartisan support and cited the CHIPS and Science Act as a model for legislative action on quantum. “Our very economy, our national defense, our way of life depends on quantum advancement and the United States leading the way,” he said.