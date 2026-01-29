Mapping surprise in the human mind, with help from AI

We build AI systems to mimic the human brain: writing emails, answering questions and predicting what comes next. But new research aims to turn that relationship around—using large language models (LLMs) to explore how our brains anticipate and process stories. "I think that the way that an LLM represents events is similar to how humans do. That's a really interesting part of our research," said Bella Summe, a fourth-year data science major currently involved in a research project in the Cognition, Attention and Brain Lab at the University of Chicago. The project, directed by psychology Assoc. Prof. Monica Rosenberg, is aimed to determine if large language models can predict a fundamental process in human cognition—surprise. Their approach was to compare how humans and AI respond to the same narrative moments. “By comparing human brain and behavioral responses with surprise signals from large language models, we can identify where AI mirrors human understanding of narratives—and where it diverges,” said Ziwei Zhang, a doctoral student supervising Summe’s work. To gather data on human surprise, participants listened to stories while researchers recorded their responses in real time using brain scans. To determine corresponding surprise signals from AI, the researchers fed the same stories to the language model Llama, prompting it to predict what text would come next after each story chunk. When the AI’s prediction and the actual story were mismatched, that gap served as a measure of surprise. The premise is simple—surprise is what happens when our predictions fail. If an AI’s prediction about future plot is different from reality, that mismatch might mirror the discrepancy human readers feel. Modeling the mind with AI The results showed a striking alignment: The AI's prediction errors correlated with both what participants reported feeling and the activity patterns in their brain scans. In other words, the AI’s predictions diverged when participants reported surprise, and when their brain scans indicated surprise.

That matters because past studies had mainly looked at surprise or prediction errors during learning tasks, where the main measure is the learning outcome, rather than a subjective feeling of surprise. Here, Summe is also interested in seeing whether the neural activity matched people’s self-reported experiences. “That was a key question we were trying to get at,” Summe said. “How someone thinks about or feels surprise—is that exactly the same as the experience that's going on in their brain?” In addition, this correlation emerged when researchers analyzed texts in chunks of around 10 to 20 words rather than word by word. This suggests that humans and AI systems encode surprise in narratives at a broader level than individual words—within meaningful segments where actions or ideas unfold. “You won’t necessarily be surprised by the next word, especially something like ‘at’ or ‘the’,” said Summe. “The experience of surprise happens during the entirety of the event.” A new playbook for research with LLMs In addition to insights about how surprise unfolds in language, the project offered Summe a rare chance to work in an emerging field. In fact, few if any studies have explored whether an LLM's prediction errors could serve as a measure of human surprise. "It’s not an incredibly defined area of research. There is not a tried and true method people typically use to calculate an LLM’s surprise,” said Summe. “We were kind of on our own. So, that creative process was very interesting.”