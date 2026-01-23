Scientists unearth 2.6-million-year-old hominin fossil in Ethiopia

In a new paper published in Nature, a team led by University of Chicago paleoanthropologist Zeresenay Alemseged reported the discovery of the first Paranthropus specimen from the Afar region of Ethiopia, more than 600 miles north of the genus’ previous northernmost occurrence. Paranthropus is one of the many types of hominins—now-extinct species that belong to the same evolutionary line as humans. It had previously been nicknamed the ‘nutcracker genus,’ for its especially robust teeth and jaws. The new find, a partial lower jaw dated to 2.6 million years old, is one of the oldest Paranthropus specimens unearthed to date. It offers significant new information about when and where Paranthropus existed, its adaptation to diverse environmental conditions, and how it may have interacted with other ancient relatives of modern humans, including our genus Homo. The find shows that Paranthropus was as widespread and versatile as Homo and was not necessarily outcompeted by Homo, the scientists said. “If we are to understand our own evolutionary trajectory as a genus and species, we need to understand the environmental, ecological, and competitive factors that shaped our evolution,” said Alemseged, who is the Donald N. Pritzker Professor of Organismal Biology and Anatomy at UChicago. “This discovery is so much more than a simple snapshot of Paranthropus’ occurrence: It sheds fresh light on the driving forces behind the evolution of the genus.”

Paranthropus previously “missing” among hominins in the Afar and northeast Africa Since the human and chimpanzee lineages diverged around 7 million years ago, human ancestors went through a dramatic evolutionary process that ultimately led to the emergence of Homo sapiens around 300,000 years ago. “We strive to understand who we are and how we became to be human, and that has implications for how we behave and how we are going to impact the environment around us, and how that, in turn, is going to impact us,” Alemseged said. In the fossil record, the human lineage is represented by over 15 hominin species that generally fit into four groups: Facultative bipeds, e.g. Ardipithecus — Occasionally bipedal but mostly living in trees and walking on all four limbs.



Habitual bipeds: Australopithecus — Retained arboreality to some degree but mostly walked upright and experimented with stone tools.



Obligate bipeds: Homo — The genus to which modern humans belong, characterized by a larger brain, sophisticated tools and obligate bipedalism.



Robust hominins: Paranthropus (also known as robust australopithecines) — Habitually bipedal like Australopithecus but distinguished by extremely large molars capped by thick enamel and facial and muscular configurations that suggest a powerful chewing apparatus. “Hundreds of fossils representing over a dozen species of Ardipithecus, Australopithecus, and Homo had been found in the Afar region of northern Ethiopia,” Alemseged said, “so the apparent absence of Paranthropus was conspicuous and puzzling to paleoanthropologists, many of whom had concluded the genus simply never ventured that far north.” “While some experts suggested that dietary specialization restricted Paranthropus to southern regions, others hypothesized that this could have been the result of Paranthropus’ inability to compete with the more versatile Homo,” he added. However, Alemseged said, neither was the case.



“Paranthropus was as widespread and versatile as Homo and the new find shows that its absence in the Afar was an artifact of the fossil record.” Fitting the specimens together The 2.6-million-year-old partial jaw reported in Nature comes from the Mille-Logya research area in the Afar and is one of the oldest Paranthropus specimens unearthed to date. After recovering as many fragments as possible from the field site, the team brought them back to Chicago to analyze internal anatomy and morphology with powerful micro-CT scanning.

“It’s a remarkable nexus: an ultra-modern technology being applied to a 2.6-million-year-old fossil to tell a story that is common to us all,” Alemseged said. Paranthropus was previously nicknamed the “nutcracker” genus, highlighting the very large molars, thick enamel, and heavy jaws and reflecting assumptions that this chewing apparatus caused Paranthropus to occupy a highly specialized and narrower dietary niche. But the new Paranthropus from Afar reveals that starting from its earliest origins, Paranthropus was widespread, versatile, and able to crack more than just nuts.