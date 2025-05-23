Sensitive teeth? Blame these ancient fish

The research also showed that structures considered to be teeth in fossils from the Cambrian period, about 485-540 million years ago, were similar to features in the armor of fossil invertebrates, as well as the sensory organs in the shells of modern arthropods such as crabs and shrimp. These similarities imply that sensory organs in the armor of diverse animals evolved separately in both vertebrates and invertebrates to help them sense the larger world around them.

“When you think about an early animal like this, swimming around with armor on it, it needs to sense the world. This was a pretty intense predatory environment and being able to sense the properties of the water around them would have been very important,” said Neil Shubin, senior author of the new study and the Robert R. Bensley Distinguished Service Professor of Organismal Biology and Anatomy at UChicago.

“So here we see that invertebrates with armor like horseshoe crabs need to sense the world too, and it just so happens they hit on the same solution.”

Night at the particle accelerator

Yara Haridy, a postdoctoral researcher in Shubin’s lab who led the study, wasn’t looking for the origins of teeth when she started the project.

Instead, she was hoping to answer another longstanding paleontological question: What is the earliest vertebrate in the fossil record? Haridy asked museums around the country for fossil specimens from the Cambrian period so she could CT scan them, looking for telltale signs of vertebrate features.

One of those signs, at least in later fish, is the presence of dentine inside the bumps on external armor, which are called odontodes. Haridy collected hundreds of specimens, some just tiny fragments that could fit on the end of a toothpick. She then took them to Argonne National Laboratory for an all-night scanning session using the Advanced Photon Source, which captured extremely high-resolution CT images of the fossils.