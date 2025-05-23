Sensitive teeth? Blame these ancient fish

Anyone who has ever squirmed through a dental cleaning can tell you how sensitive teeth can be. This sensitivity gives important feedback about temperature, pressure—and yes, pain—as we bite and chew our food.
However, the sensitive parts inside the hard enamel first evolved for something quite different. New research from the University of Chicago shows that dentine, the inner layer of teeth that transmits sensory information to nerves inside the pulp, first evolved as sensory tissue in the armored exoskeletons of ancient fish.
Paleontologists have long believed that teeth evolved from the bumpy structures on this armor, but their purpose wasn’t clear. The new study, published this week in Nature, confirms that these structures in an early vertebrate fish from the Ordovician period about 465 million years ago contained dentine, and likely helped the creature sense conditions in the water around it.