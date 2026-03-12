What’s next for Iran—and the world?

In this edited Q&A, they discuss the history of regime change through air power, the legal authority for the war, what Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death means for Iran’s political future and how the conflict is reshaping alliances from Europe to the Gulf.

We asked University of Chicago experts to weigh in on the crisis: UChicago Law JSD candidate Pegah Banihashemi, an Iranian Constitution scholar and human rights instructor; Prof. Robert Pape, a political scientist who researches international security affairs; Prof. Tom Ginsburg, a scholar of international law; and Assoc. Prof. Paul Poast, who researches international relations.

As airstrikes from the United States and Israel continue across Iran, questions abound for what comes next—from the future of Iran’s leadership to the fears of a wider war.

What would meaningful reform look like in Iran, and what are the obstacles?

Banihashemi: Many Iranians aspire to a democratic order grounded in equal rights for all citizens—particularly equality between men and women. Many also support a clear separation between religion and the state.

But a portion of Iranian society remains loyal to the current system, either for ideological reasons or because of financial and institutional ties to the state. For decades, the Iranian government has granted its loyal supporters various forms of preferential treatment—this has created structural inequalities.

At the same time, Iranian society is far from unified about the country’s political future. Some segments of the population support the restoration of the monarchy and hope that Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s former Shah, might return and serve as a transitional leader. Others advocate for a democratic republic after the Islamic Republic. Iranian society is also composed of many different ethnic communities, as well as religious minorities, so a new system would need to navigate this landscape.

For now, a government that has left little room for peaceful protest has created a political impasse for many citizens. A growing number of Iranians feel that opportunities for civil resistance have been exhausted, and so some people—even if reluctantly—view the current war as a possible catalyst for political change, despite the immense risks.

What are the chances of regime change in Iran—and what has history taught us about targeted killings of leaders?

Pape: The Trump administration is up against the weight of history, not just simply Iran.

For the past 100 years, there have been many attempts to topple regimes from the air, and in all that time, air power alone has never done it. Actually imposing regime change is pretty rare, because in order to really do that you need to wage not just a ground war, but a pretty brutal one with a lot of attrition, a lot of casualties, and you’ll be taking those too. In the Vietnam War, we never imposed regime change over North Vietnam [despite extended bombing campaigns].

In 1996, Russia assassinated Chechen leader Dzhokhar Dudayev with a precision missile strike. By operational standards, it was flawless. But instead of ending the resistance, it shifted power toward more radical commanders willing to escalate, fueling years of war.

There are numerous other examples of decapitations leading to tactical success by actually killing the target, but then the opponent usually lashes back in ways the air-power attacker did not expect.

Does the Trump administration have the legal authority to conduct this military action without congressional approval?

Ginsburg: The Constitution assigns the power to declare war to the Congress, but this power has not been utilized since World War II, and general international practice has moved away from formal declarations. Instead, international law focuses on whether or not there has been an armed attack, or the presence of hostilities. In our national law, the executive is the commander in chief—successive presidents have used this to conduct many different levels of military activity abroad, without prior congressional authorization.

The 1973 War Powers Resolution seeks to limit the time period in which U.S. forces can be deployed abroad without approval from Congress, but every president except Barack Obama has argued that the statute is unconstitutional. The bottom line is that, as a matter of practice, the president can go ahead for a limited period of time without approval. Efforts by House Democrats to limit the president last week were rejected, leading the administration to claim that Congress had reaffirmed the commander in chief’s constitutional authority “to protect the American people from the Iranian regime's murderous ambitions and imminent threats."

Does the killing of a head of state violate international law?

Ginsburg: Yes, sitting heads of state are protected under a 1973 Convention that provides immunity for a small number of official actors. Heads of state have complete immunity from legal process under customary international law. Both the arrest of former Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro and the assassination of Khomeini violated these rules.

How have U.S. allies in Europe responded to the war—and what does that mean for the alliance?

Poast: To this point, the NATO allies have been mixed in their support to the U.S. operation, at least publicly.

Some opposed the war, and this had a key influence on whether the U.S. would have the basing access that is so critical for conducting overseas military operations. This was initially exemplified by the controversy over the use of Diego Garcia, which is under British control. However, the British government eventually allowed for "defensive operations" to take off from the base. There is a similar controversy with Spain, who has so far held firm, drawing the Trump administration’s ire.

At the other extreme is Germany, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz meeting with Trump last week. During the press conference, he appeared to publicly agree with the points Trump was making about the operation. That's significant, as the most important U.S. base in Europe or the Middle East is the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

But one shouldn't be deceived by the extremes. The European states are no fan of the Iranian regime. While NATO members may not agree with the timing of the war or even how the U.S. is conducting the war, the alliance as a whole is not going to stop the U.S.

What circumstances justify the use of military force under international law—especially without UN Security Council authorization?

Ginsburg: The United Nations Charter protects the territorial integrity of all states, and so limits any use of military force without explicit authorization from the UN Security Council acting under Chapter VII, which covers breaches of the peace and threats to peace.

There is an exception: the Charter speaks of an “inherent” right of individual or collective self-defense if a country is subjected to an armed attack. Many believe that one can act even before an attack occurs, so long as it is imminent and there is no option but to respond. Thus, if Iran was about to attack Israel, the U.S. and Israel might have had an argument that they were acting in collective self-defense to eliminate the threat.

But there was no such imminent attack, and we have not heard the administration make this explicit argument. Indeed, I have not seen any legal justification for the war. That’s not surprising, but it should be disturbing. It suggests that there is no conception of any restraint in using force abroad. Law has never been great at constraining power, but it has had some effect.