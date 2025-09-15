Trump’s executive orders: How do they work—and what’s their legal basis?

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has leaned heavily on the use of executive orders, issuing more than 200 directives on topics ranging from immigration to tariffs and climate change.



While the use of executive orders dates to George Washington, no president has issued more during their first 100 days in office than Trump. But Trump’s use of executive orders has also invited questions about their legal basis—and the limits of presidential power.

We asked three experts at the University of Chicago Law School to explain: William Baude, the Harry Kalven, Jr. Professor of Law and the faculty director of the Constitutional Law Institute; Aziz Huq, the Frank and Bernice J. Greenberg Professor of Law; and Alison LaCroix, the Robert Newton Reid Professor of Law and Associate Member of the Department of History.

In the edited Q&A below, the three scholars examine the basics of executive orders: how they differ from laws, the ways they’ve shaped history and the checks that keep them in balance today.

What is an executive order? What’s their legal or constitutional basis?

Baude: An executive order is a way for the president to exercise his legal powers, but it is not a source of power in itself. That means that every executive order has to come from some other legal power—like an enacted statute or a provision of the Constitution. An executive order can never stand on its own.

Huq: An executive order is an instruction issued by the president, generally under their constitutional powers in Article II, or under a federal statute. While presidents since George Washington have used executive orders for administrative and policy ends, they are not mentioned in the Constitution.

What makes an executive order different from a law?

Baude: Federal laws have to be enacted by Congress and then presented to the president for his signature. They can deal with a broad range of topics, such as appropriating money, creating new crimes, and giving new powers to the president or other agencies. An executive order is issued by the president alone and it cannot do any of these things.



LaCroix: An executive order is essentially a written instrument through which the U.S. president acts to enforce or execute the laws. In order to be valid, an executive order has to be based on some power granted to the president by the Constitution—typically in Article II, which governs presidential power.

A “law,” by contrast, has to come from Congress, and it has to follow the procedure that the Constitution lays out for lawmaking. This is passage by a majority in each house of Congress, plus either the president’s signature or, in the event of a presidential veto, approval by two-thirds of both houses.



“Statute” and “legislation” are synonyms for “laws,” meaning regulations that issue from Congress, under its constitutional powers.

What executive orders has Trump been signing? Do you note any patterns there?

Huq: As of early September 2025, President Trump has signed more than 200 executive orders. To gain a perspective, consider a simple comparison to his first term. In his first four years in office, Trump issued 220 executive orders. Many of them target “culture war” issues, such as diversity, gender identity and immigration. Many have been invalidated by the federal courts, as with the birthright citizenship order.