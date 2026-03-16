Printing electronic parts for next-generation technologies

Tiny devices called microelectronics may one day be printed as easily as words on a page, thanks to new research.

Building on years of progress in printed electronics, a team from Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Chicago has shown a new way to create durable, low-power electronic switches, called transistors. This research could help create flexible sensors, smart windows and other new technologies that need reliable, energy-saving electronics.

“We chose printing methods for two main reasons,” said Argonne materials scientist Yuepeng Zhang. ​“First, printing enables rapid prototyping and iterative design, which helps us optimize materials and device structures quickly. Second, printed electronics have benefits for device functionality, especially since our devices show a well-modulated current response to voltage, making them suitable for printed logic devices and niche applications.”

The scientists used a method called aerosol jet printing, which works like an inkjet printer but uses specially formulated ink made from nanoparticles. The printer turns the ink into a fine mist and sprays it onto a surface, building up layers to form electronic parts.

Unlike traditional manufacturing, which often requires expensive equipment and high temperatures, aerosol jet printing works at lower temperatures and can print on flexible or even 3D surfaces. This approach makes it easier and faster to develop and test new electronic designs.

To fine-tune these inks, the team used the Center for Nanoscale Materials at Argonne, to watch how nanoparticles clump together, see how they change with heat and check the stability and makeup of the dried films—insights that helped improve the ink formulations.

They also used X-ray tools at Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source to map the shape and elemental makeup of the printed devices, complementing studies at Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York. All of these are user facilities from the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science.

A key ingredient in these printed devices is vanadium dioxide. This material is special because it can act like a wire, letting electricity flow, or like an insulator, blocking electricity. This switching ability is important for making electronic circuits and memory devices, which store and process information.

By using these properties, the printed transistors use very little power, are built to last and show new behaviors not seen in earlier printed devices. To control the flow of electricity, the team used a process called redox gating. In simple terms, this means they use a chemical reaction to add or remove electrons from the vanadium dioxide.

By applying a small voltage—less than what is used in a typical battery—they can turn the transistor on or off. This method is less harsh than other techniques, which could damage the material and make devices wear out quickly.