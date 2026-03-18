Free UChicago talks to explore how particles from space can help us understand our world

Last month, a UChicago-led mission known as Payload for Ultrahigh Energy Observations, or PUEO, landed a few hundred miles from the South Pole after a journey aboard a NASA balloon. PUEO flew 120,000 feet above the ground on the hunt for some of the highest energy particles in the universe—neutrinos. Signatures of these and other high-energy particles from outer space, known as astroparticles, could give us information about some of the most violent events in the universe, such as supermassive black holes or star explosions. They also have the potential to unlock mysteries closer to home, including information about the core of our planet, lightning formation, and water on the moon. In this spring’s Compton Lectures, UChicago scientist Keith McBride will illuminate how these "messengers from the universe" can answer questions about the farthest reaches of our universe, as well as be harnessed as practical tools to understand our planet.

"We want to understand how these particles are getting here, where they're coming from, how old they are, and what they can tell us about their journey," said McBride, who has worked on multiple astroparticle-hunting missions. During the Compton series, McBride will discuss how high-energy astroparticles like neutrinos and cosmic rays are not only helping us understand the universe but also helping us make measurements of extremely dense objects. Muons, for example, have been used to peer inside large structures like volcanoes and pyramids, and researchers are now using neutrinos to help understand the earth’s composition. “Since neutrinos interact with dense materials, you can measure how many neutrinos have passed through the earth to potentially help us make a map of the core,” said McBride. In another lecture in the series, McBride will discuss one of the leading theories about how lightning is formed.